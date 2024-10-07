TRIGGERED: An Angry Karine Jean-Pierre Abruptly Exits the Room After Peter Doocy Asks Her a Question Perfectly Exposing Regime’s Priorities on Hurricane Helene and Refuses to Let Up (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got triggered after being cornered by FOX News’s Peter Doocy with an excellent question on Hurricane Helene during the press briefing on Monday and abruptly left the room in a fit of anger.
The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the Harris-Biden regime’s deliberate neglect of the hundreds of Hurricane Helene victims. They are not only cruelly refusing aid to these primarily rural voters (who mostly oppose the regime) but are also doling out billions of dollars to illegal aliens straight from FEMA’s budget.
Adding insult to injury, the Harris-Biden regime is offering families who lost everything in the historic flood a measly $750 check while the illegals cash in—the ultimate example of putting America last. Now, they are demanding Congress pony up billions to FEMA and seeking to make them the scapegoat if they fail to come through.
Doocy had an excellent question that perfectly laid out the regime’s hypocrisy and priorities on relief funding: why are they asking Congress to provide money to North Carolina when the regime has enough money to send to Lebanon?
Instead of answering the question, an irritated Jean-Pierre bragged about Biden and Harris’s pathetic response on hurricane relief while slamming reports suggesting otherwise as “disinformation.”
Undeterred, Doocy pointed out that Biden once said a budget illustrates what a person values, correctly implying he would rather prioritize assistance to faraway countries over dying Americans. Confronted with this fact, Jean-Pierre became even angrier.
She dared call Doocy’s entire question misinformation and continued to demand Congress fork over money that should have already been made available to the victims. The press secretary also mentioned Hurricane Milton, which is approaching Florida as a Category Five storm.
Jean-Pierre concluded her tirade by accusing Doocy of not caring enough about Helene’s victims and leaving the room.
WATCH:
Karine Jean-Pierre has a VERY difficult time explaining why Kamala and Biden can send billions to Lebanon, but don't have enough to fund disaster assistance in North Carolina.
She eventually gets mad and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/hTaIfHdwIN
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2024
DOOCY: The administration has the money to send to Lebanon without Congress coming back, but Congress does have to come back to send money to North Carolina. Do I have that right?
JEAN-PIERRE (irritated): Here’s what I’m going to be very clear about. The President and the Vice-President have had a, has had a robust whole of government response to this…More than two hundred million dollars we have directly put toward survivors here.
And that is because of this president’s commitment to make sure that we are there for communities that are impacted…We’ve taken this very seriously…We have made sure that every state has gotten its storm-requested emergency declaration.
But instead, people want to do misinformation, disinformation, which is dangerous. When folks hear that, they do not want to ask for help they need that is there for them on the ground.
DOOCY: But President Biden is fond of saying: show me your budget, and I will tell you what you value. If he’s got money for Lebanon right now without Congress having to come back, what does what does that say about his values?
JEAN-PIERRE: Your whole premise of the question is misinformation. Yes! Yes! I just mentioned to you that we provided more than two hundred million dollars to folks impacted in the area.
And I just just shared with you are deciding not to…Wait! Wait!
DOOCY: There is not enough money to help people in North Carolina…
JEAN-PIERRE: We are talking about the SBA disaster relief loan!
DOOCY: That’s money for people in North Carolina?
JEAN-PIERRE: Yes! And people need that…Wait! This is nothing new! Congress comes together; they provide money, millions of dollars for disaster relief.
We’re asking them to do the job they’ve been doing for some time!
DOOCY: The president’s letter is not misinformation, would you agree?
JEAN-PIERRE: No, the way you’re asking the question is misinformation…I actually said we have the money to help the survivors of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Now, there is going to be a shortfall because we don’t know how bad this Hurricane Milton is going to be.
So we are going to need additional funding.
DOOCY: That’s exactly what I just asked about and you said it was misinformation.
JEAN-PIERRE: What you’re asking me is why Congress needs to come back and do their job! Congress needs to come back and do their job…That’s what Congress needs to do: provide extra assistance and extra funding.
You may not want that, but that’s okay. That’s what this president wants, and that’s what the vice president wants.
(storms out of the room)