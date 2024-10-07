TRIGGERED: An Angry Karine Jean-Pierre Abruptly Exits the Room After Peter Doocy Asks Her a Question Perfectly Exposing Regime’s Priorities on Hurricane Helene and Refuses to Let Up (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got triggered after being cornered by FOX News’s Peter Doocy with an excellent question on Hurricane Helene during the press briefing on Monday and abruptly left the room in a fit of anger.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the Harris-Biden regime’s deliberate neglect of the hundreds of Hurricane Helene victims. They are not only cruelly refusing aid to these primarily rural voters (who mostly oppose the regime) but are also doling out billions of dollars to illegal aliens straight from FEMA’s budget.

Adding insult to injury, the Harris-Biden regime is offering families who lost everything in the historic flood a measly $750 check while the illegals cash in—the ultimate example of putting America last. Now, they are demanding Congress pony up billions to FEMA and seeking to make them the scapegoat if they fail to come through.

Doocy had an excellent question that perfectly laid out the regime’s hypocrisy and priorities on relief funding: why are they asking Congress to provide money to North Carolina when the regime has enough money to send to Lebanon?

Instead of answering the question, an irritated Jean-Pierre bragged about Biden and Harris’s pathetic response on hurricane relief while slamming reports suggesting otherwise as “disinformation.”

Undeterred, Doocy pointed out that Biden once said a budget illustrates what a person values, correctly implying he would rather prioritize assistance to faraway countries over dying Americans. Confronted with this fact, Jean-Pierre became even angrier.

She dared call Doocy’s entire question misinformation and continued to demand Congress fork over money that should have already been made available to the victims. The press secretary also mentioned Hurricane Milton, which is approaching Florida as a Category Five storm.

Jean-Pierre concluded her tirade by accusing Doocy of not caring enough about Helene’s victims and leaving the room.

WATCH:

Karine Jean-Pierre has a VERY difficult time explaining why Kamala and Biden can send billions to Lebanon, but don't have enough to fund disaster assistance in North Carolina. She eventually gets mad and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/hTaIfHdwIN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2024