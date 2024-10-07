Kamala Harris Falls Apart on 60 Minutes After Host Peppers Her With Surprisingly Tough Questions Regarding Her Economic Plan and Tells Her: “We Are Dealing with the Real World” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris encountered some unexpected pushback during her 60 Minutes interview after being asked to explain her economic policies, causing her to fall flat on her face.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Harris, expecting an easy interview, sat down with host Bill Whitaker to discuss her campaign for President and her policies, which are unknown to many Americans. She began by uttering nonsensical remarks about the Middle East as all-out war threatens to break out in the region.

“The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen,” Harris sputtered.

Harris was in for more humiliation when the subject turned to the economy. Whitaker surprisingly asked her pointed questions regarding her socialist promises, which she had no answer for.

Harris started with a nonsensical word salad about investing in the middle class and small businesses, which did not impress Whitaker. He interrupted Harris and repeated his question.

Harris tried to spin her way out again, this time claiming the ‘evil’ rich would pay for it all without explaining how she would implement her scheme. Understanding how America’s system of government operates, Whitaker told her to start living in the real world and tell him how she would get her economic plan through Congress.

Unsurprisingly, Harris embarrassed herself again and robotically repeated campaign talking points. It almost seems she forgot how legislation is implemented.

WATCH: