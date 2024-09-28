Lawyer for Diddy’s Accuser Alleges Tapes Featuring Diddy Now Circulating in Hollywood Black Market — Claims Shocking Involvement of Even Higher Profile Figure!

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, the attorney representing a woman who accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of a 2018 sexual assault, made shocking claims during an interview with Ashleigh Banfield on NewsNation.

Mitchell-Kidd, who previously represented other plaintiffs against Combs, revealed harrowing details of the alleged assault on her current client.

According to Mitchell-Kidd, the incident occurred at a private residence in 2018, when her client was drugged and then sexually assaulted by Combs and another man.

The victim, in a state of terror, escaped to the streets, where a neighbor intervened. A police report was filed, though it did not initially name Combs due to fears of retaliation.

In a jaw-dropping twist, Mitchell-Kidd claimed that she had been approached by individuals attempting to sell tapes featuring Diddy—tapes that may have been recorded without the knowledge of those involved.

According to Mitchell-Kidd, these tapes are pornographic in nature and feature Diddy alongside another, even more prominent figure.

Mitchell-Kidd revealed that tapes allegedly featuring the rap mogul are now circulating on Hollywood’s black market.

She claimed to have seen still images from the tapes and confirmed their authenticity.

Transcript from the interview:

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: I also was just recently contacted by someone who wanted me to essentially represent them in the sale of one of the Diddy tapes, which I declined because… Ashleigh Banfield: Wait a minute. Say that again. Back up. You’re saying that there are tapes and they’re being shopped? Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: Yes, there have been people already shopping. Ashleigh Banfield: We’ve heard about the tapes. The shopping thing is— Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: Yes, there already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood, being shopped around to individuals in Hollywood. But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge. Ashleigh Banfield: I’ve heard this before. So like a catch and kill. Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: Catch and kill, correct. Ashleigh Banfield: Wow. I guess you can’t reveal the person who is on this tape? Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: No, I can’t explain who the person was. But Mr. Combs. Ashleigh Banfield: High profile? Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: Mr. Combs was in the tape, and this other person is, I would venture to say, more high-profile than Mr. Combs. Trending: REPORT: Informants Claim Trump’s Plane Targeted for Assassination — Nine Surface-to-Air Missiles Smuggled into U.S. Ashleigh Banfield: Really? And you’ve seen it? Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: I’ve seen stills of the video. Ashleigh Banfield: Okay. You can verify that? Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: I did. That it exists, that it’s real, and that the other person in the video is very visible. There’s no question that it’s that person in the video, and I can tell the video is pornographic in nature. Ashleigh Banfield: Oh my. All right. So we know that he videotaped a lot of activities at his home, did he? And it sounds like there were probably a lot of hidden cameras as well. Is that what is being talked about? Ariel Mitchell-Kidd: Yes. This was actually in his Atlanta home, a home he had in Atlanta at one point. It does seem that the person isn’t looking into the video, so it, to me, doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videoed. It doesn’t seem like they’re an active participant in the videotaping, like they’re being surreptitiously recorded.

WATCH:

Mitchell-Kidd’s claims follow damning accusations made by Diddy’s former bodyguard, Gene Deal, who has long suggested that Diddy recorded compromising footage of various high-profile celebrities and politicians during notorious “freak off” parties.

Deal’s allegations, shared on The Art of Dialogue podcast, have stirred up further controversy, especially as Diddy faces charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking.

Deal hinted that Diddy’s arrest is merely the tip of the iceberg, linking it to a wider investigation targeting corrupt politicians in New York City. He even implicated New York City Mayor Eric Adams, suggesting that the Southern District of New York has been investigating Diddy and his political ties for some time.

“They turned around, gave him the key to the city. All the mayor’s people…are resigning. People are not going to tie this together, but if you look at it…Mayor Adams and his relationship with Diddy brought on the Southern District to start investigating Diddy on civil lawsuits,” Deal claimed.

