Distubing New Accusations Against Sean ‘Diddy’Combs From More Than 100 People, Including Minors as Young as 9-years-old

The Gateway Pundit reported on the downfall of rapper and music industry mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is facing a multitude of disturbing accusations.

On September 16, 2024, Combs was arrested in New York on a slew of charges, including racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges but was denied bail and remains in custody.