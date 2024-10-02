Distubing New Accusations Against Sean ‘Diddy’Combs From More Than 100 People, Including Minors as Young as 9-years-old

The Gateway Pundit reported on the downfall of rapper and music industry mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is facing a multitude of disturbing accusations.
On September 16, 2024, Combs was arrested in New York on a slew of charges, including racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges but was denied bail and remains in custody.
On Tuesday, Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing 120 individuals, held a press conference where he shared that the accusers are roughly split evenly by gender, span over 30 years, and include 25 minors. One of those minors was only nine years old at the time of the alleged abuse.
“I want to focus on the ages of these victims. When we talk about the ages of these victims when the conduct occurred, it’s shocking,” Buzbee warned.
“This individual who was 9 years old at the time was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records, other boys were there to audition as well,” Buzbee told reporters.
All of the kids were seeking TV or music careers with promises of “I’ll make you a star,” according to Buzbee.
“This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio with the promise to both his parents and himself of getting a record deal,” he continued.
See the full press conference here:
Combs has maintained his innocence against the allegations and “can’t wait to testify.”