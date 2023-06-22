Alexander Vindman Has Meltdown Over Schiff Censure, Calls Reporter a B*tch

Trump-Ukraine impeachment conspirator Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, USA Ret., had a meltdown Wednesday night over the censure of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) by the Republican controlled House of Representatives over his lies and deceitful conduct falsely accusing President Trump of Russian collusion. Vindman attacked Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Breitbart reporter Kristina Wong, calling Wong a “bitch.”
Vindman went off on McCarthy for his tweet announcing that the censure vote against Schiff would take place Wednesday. McCarthy wrote, “Adam Schiff abused his position as Chair of Intel to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative. As Speaker, I removed him from the Intel Committee, and now the full House will vote to censure him and open an ethics investigation.”
Vindman replied, “You are pathetic. And your deceptive efforts to damn & damage the valiant work of honorable men like @AdamSchiff will bare no fruit. In 2024, you will be sweep away & become a footnote entry as one of the worst Speakers in this nations history. You’re not a 10th the man Adam is.”
Thursday morning Wong trolled the pudgy Vindman who had a reputation as a chow hog, “But you are twice the man Schiff is. Like, literally.”
Vindman replied, “Bitch please.”
Wong noted that Vindman then blocked her, “Looks like he blocked me. Sensitive guy, isn’t he?”
No comment yet from Vindman’s activist wife Rachel.
Later Thursday morning, Vindman posted a comment over a pro-Schiff propaganda reel, endorsing his candidacy for the Senate, “This is why @AdamSchiff was impeached. He was/is masterful and will be an outstanding addition to the US Senate. Please donate to his Senate campaign.”
Schiff was censured by a party-line vote of 213-209. McCarthy censured Schiff as he stood in the well of the House surrounded by chanting Democrats. Schiff was also referred to the Ethics Committee.
Text of the censure resolution introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).
Censuring Adam Schiff, Representative of the 30th Congressional District of California.
Whereas the allegation that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 Presidential election has been revealed as false by numerous in-depth investigations, including the recent report by Special Counsel John Durham, which documents how the conspiracy theory was invented, funded, and spread by President’s Trump’s political rivals;
Whereas Representative Adam Schiff, who served as ranking minority member and then Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence of the House of Representatives (the “Intelligence Committee”), occupied positions of extreme trust, affording him access to sensitive intelligence unavailable to most Members of Congress;
Whereas, for years, Representative Schiff abused this trust by alleging he had evidence of collusion that, as is clear from reports by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, and Special Counsel Durham, never existed;
Whereas, for years, Representative Schiff has spread false accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia;
Whereas, on March 20, 2017, Representative Schiff perpetuated false allegations from the Steele Dossier accusing numerous Trump associates of colluding with Russia into the Congressional Record;
Whereas, once again abusing his privileged access to classified information, Representative Schiff released a memo justifying the accuracy of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant application on Trump associate Carter Page, of which was later found by Inspector General Horowitz to have 17 major mistakes and omissions, provoking FISA Court Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer to state unequivocally that the Federal Bureau of Investigation “misled the FISC”;
Whereas, as ranking minority member and Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Representative Schiff behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by publicly, falsely denying that his staff communicated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump;
Whereas, as part of his impeachment efforts, during a hearing on September 26, 2019, Representative Schiff misled the public by reading a false retelling of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky;
Whereas, on March 28, 2019, every Republican member of the Intelligence Committee signed a letter calling for Representative Schiff’s immediate resignation as Chairman;
Whereas Representative Schiff hindered the ability of the Intelligence Committee to fulfill its oversight responsibilities over the Intelligence Community, an indispensable pillar of our national security; and
Whereas these actions of Representative Schiff misled the American people and brought disrepute upon the House of Representatives: Now, therefore, be it
Resolved, That—
(1) the House of Representatives censures Adam Schiff, Representative of the 30th Congressional District of California, for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives;
(2) Representative Adam Schiff will forthwith present himself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure;
(3) Representative Adam Schiff will be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker; and
(4) the Committee on Ethics shall conduct an investigation into Representative Adam Schiff’s falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.