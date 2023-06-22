Alexander Vindman Has Meltdown Over Schiff Censure, Calls Reporter a B*tch

Trump-Ukraine impeachment conspirator Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, USA Ret., had a meltdown Wednesday night over the censure of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) by the Republican controlled House of Representatives over his lies and deceitful conduct falsely accusing President Trump of Russian collusion. Vindman attacked Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Breitbart reporter Kristina Wong, calling Wong a “bitch.”



File screen image.

Vindman went off on McCarthy for his tweet announcing that the censure vote against Schiff would take place Wednesday. McCarthy wrote, “Adam Schiff abused his position as Chair of Intel to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative. As Speaker, I removed him from the Intel Committee, and now the full House will vote to censure him and open an ethics investigation.”

Adam Schiff abused his position as Chair of Intel to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative. As Speaker, I removed him from the Intel Committee, and now the full House will vote to censure him and open an ethics investigation. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 21, 2023

Vindman replied, “You are pathetic. And your deceptive efforts to damn & damage the valiant work of honorable men like @AdamSchiff will bare no fruit. In 2024, you will be sweep away & become a footnote entry as one of the worst Speakers in this nations history. You’re not a 10th the man Adam is.”

You are pathetic. And your deceptive efforts to damn & damage the valiant work of honorable men like @AdamSchiff will bare no fruit. In 2024, you will be sweep away & become a footnote entry as one of the worst Speakers in this nations history. You’re not a 10th the man Adam is. https://t.co/GJq9ymbq7p — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) June 21, 2023

Thursday morning Wong trolled the pudgy Vindman who had a reputation as a chow hog, “But you are twice the man Schiff is. Like, literally.”

But you are twice the man Schiff is. Like, literally. https://t.co/12m6V8Y18x — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 22, 2023

Vindman replied, “Bitch please.”

Wong noted that Vindman then blocked her, “Looks like he blocked me. Sensitive guy, isn’t he?”

Looks like he blocked me. Sensitive guy, isn’t he? — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) June 22, 2023

No comment yet from Vindman’s activist wife Rachel.

Later Thursday morning, Vindman posted a comment over a pro-Schiff propaganda reel, endorsing his candidacy for the Senate, “This is why @AdamSchiff was impeached. He was/is masterful and will be an outstanding addition to the US Senate. Please donate to his Senate campaign.”

This is why @AdamSchiff was impeached. He was/is masterful and will be an outstanding addition to the US Senate. Please donate to his Senate campaign. https://t.co/OabOeulmd9 — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) June 22, 2023

Schiff was censured by a party-line vote of 213-209. McCarthy censured Schiff as he stood in the well of the House surrounded by chanting Democrats. Schiff was also referred to the Ethics Committee.

Text of the censure resolution introduced by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).