“We Are Good Men” Podcast Directly From Inside the DC Gulag Featuring J6 Political Prisoner Curtis Tate

J6 political prisoners Jonathan Mellis and co-Host Jeffrey Sabol have released a new episode of the “We Are Good Men” podcast from directly inside the DC Gulag.

The new episode features J6 political prisoner Curtis Tate.

Co-host Jonathan Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

Co-host Jeffrey Sabol has spent 3+ years locked up for that January 6. He was sentenced at the end of March to 63 months (about 5 and 1/4 years), 3 years probation, and over $32,000 in fines and restitution. Sabol, a Geophysicist, is from Colorado. He is a devoted father, son, and partner to his beautiful fiancé.

We Are Good Men lets J6 political prisoners tell their stories in their own words.

The intro to the podcast shares:

January 6th was the day four innocent patriots were killed. Hundreds more of us were rounded up and placed in solitary confinement. For many of us, this lasted a year. And we were also denied visitation with our families for two years. Most of us are still incarcerated, the sentences reaching up to 22 years. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were falsely accused of seditious conspiracy and given the highest sentences. Joe Biden and the corrupt DOJ owe these patriots a special apology.

Curtis Tate overcame drug addiction and homelessness and went to Washington D.C. on January 6 to attend the Stop the Steal rally. Curtis stepped in and attempted to save Rosanne Boyland and is now serving 5 years as a political prisoner.

Curtis recently wrote an update to The Gateway Pundit you can read here.

WATCH Curtis share his story here: