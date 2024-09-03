Curtis Tate Overcame Drug Addiction and Homelessness – He Attempted to Save Rosanne Boyland on Jan. 6 – Now He’s Serving 5 Years as a Political Prisoner – Curtis Sends TGP an Update

Curtis Tate attended the January 6, 2021 protests in Washington DC. Curtis was a Trump supporter and believed the election was stolen in 2020. Little did Curtis know when he entered Washington DC that Nancy Pelosi called off the National Guard from protecting the US Capitol despite requests from President Trump. Pelosi and the FBI Chief Chris Wray were also warned that there was a high likelihood of violence that day. But Pelosi had plans and the National Guard was not part of it. The rest is history.

Previously Curtis Tate wrote The Gateway Pundit about his experience on January 6:

I unapologetically love President Trump and my country. Arriving at the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan 6, 2021, the overwhelming feeling of camaraderie among hundreds of thousands of fellow patriots was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. We unified that day to urge elected officials to hold off certifying the ballots and investigate key election states. What started off as a peaceful protest turned to mayhem when purposefully overwhelmed police officers began aggressively assaulting the more vulnerable in the crowd. I cannot at this time put into specifics about that day, but may the lives lost NEVER fade away. Ashli Babbitt who was shot, unarmed, by Officer Michael Byrd. Kevin Greeson, Benjamin Phillips, and Rosanne Boyland who I have a special connection with. Another gentleman and I pulled Ms. Boyland from a police line where she was trampled and then savagely beaten by officers as she laid there helpless. Out of harms way and not having found a pulse, I performed resuscitations for several minutes to no avail. Rosanne Boyland, the patriot from GA, was pronounced deceased around 6 that evening. I walked away that day with my head hung low, full of anguish. Joe was certified president, outrage was pouring out from every media station, and I was instantly labeled an insurrectionist!

Curtis was later arrested and sentenced to 5 years, 63 montsh in prison by a DC Judge who makes it a sport to abuse Trump supporters.

** Please donate to Curtis Tate here.

Curtis Tate wrote The Gateway Pundit was his prison cell recently.

-Responsibility Of A J6’er

A wise man once said, “No matter how dark the present, choose to live for the promise of the future.” That man was a father of an addict. His family knew darkness, but they never gave up hope.

That being said, I implore all J6’rs – especially those of you living one chow call to the next, behind razor wire that seperates you from your family – to “live for the promise of the future.” We J6’rs have a purpose, both individually and collectively. By just showing up on Jan 6, 2021, each of us individually made the choice to confront the evil that was before us. Collectively we have already completed incredible tasks.

We have put the inhumane treatment of January 6 prisoners, by both Northern Neck Regional Jail and the D.C. Gulag, into public view which then spurred positive changes to occur. We J6’rs have uncovered corruption that was/is embedded in the Dept. Of Justice (DOJ). us J6 hostages continue to expose the lawlessness of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) even after sentencing. Most importantly, Jan6’rs have shown everyone – from Correction Officers to everyday Americans – that we are not the hateful, bigoted, racist, ignorant thugs that the media and Biden Regime has portrayed us as.

With the exception of NNRJ and the D.C. Gulag, the vast majority of J6’rs have encountered nothing but support from Officers located in jails/prisons across the United States. The question then is…WHY?! Could it be that J6’rs were the men and women that this Nation NEEDED on January 6, 2021? Could it be that they see us as Defenders of truth & justice? Or maybe because they see through the Mainstream Media Propoganda and instead of condemnation, they respect and honor those that had the internal strength and courage to actually stand for the truth?

The very foundation of America is based on the fact that we believe in humanities God-Given right to Freedom. This belief is thr very core, the essence, the ethos of what America stands for. THAT is what we fought for on January 6 and THAT is what we are still fighting for every single day since then.

It has been over 3.5 years sincwe Jan 6, 2021. Since then, the evidence that has been uncovered overwhelmingly supports that January 6 was a federally orchestrated event, and that us protesters were merely pawns in the Deep States deadly game of chess. History has shown repeatedly that once a countrys government gains power via an exchange of freedom for security (illusion of security that is),freedom will never be restored.

I personally do not regret the decisions I made on that Historic day because I believed that what occured was the best course of action at that point in time. However, hindsight is always 20/20 and I also see that perhaps a more unified and cohesive demonstration that day could’ve made more of an impact. Can you imagine a million people coming together, locking arms and not budging until our voices were indeed heard? And what when the peaceful protesters were attacked by police? It would’ve sparked a National outcry that then demanded a Congressional investigation into the 2020 election, or at least, the unjust treatment of Trump supporters. However, the past is the past and God is at work as we speak.

Individual Responsibility:

Now is the time for the J6’rs to be the shining example of what a strong American Patriot is. It doesn’t matter if you’re out in the world, or behind a fence…right now is the time to be that strong American Patriot!

I know of many J6rs who were raked over the hellish coles of the corrupt DOJ, who then fell into that bitter morass of self-pity and slowly changed for the worse. It showed in their walk. It showed in the decisions they made. Some sought relief through drugs or the bottle. Others put on massive amounts of weight. ENOUGH!

Yes it is obvious that most J6 hostages have lost in the courtroom. Let me remind you though, we are on the frontline of good vs. evil…did you think this was going to be easy?! That we were going to win every battle? I’m not speaking froma moral hilltop here. Most of my previous existence was lived as a self-serving, self-loathing, heroin & crack addict who was an emotional trainwreck without regard for myself or others. My best thinking at that time led to a near-death suicide attempt. By the sheer grace of God and the glory of Jesus’ mercy, I was lifted out of the darkness. All glory to Jesus for His grace and mercy on my life!

On January 6, 2021 God used me for the greater good. After that historic day, He has continued to use me for the greater good because now, He has made me a man I can give to my people. To better those around me so that they return to their families and communities the men and women they so desperately need.

When a mans spirit is right, his world is right. Dig down and find that purpose, don’t let these people strip you of that. I know we are a strong people because we saw what was happening around us and took a stand. I challenge that warrior to keep the faith and continue to fight. Be disciplined. To put it bluntly, get off your butt, eat a proper diet, work out, and stay mentally sharp….especially those on the inside. If you have vices, drop them, now. If I can do it, I promise you can be restored as well. Put down the honeybuns and get to work!

J6rs are warriors who stood for truth. Over 3.5 years later, we need to evolve into leaders, and leaders are diciplined. It’s not about you anymore! It’s now about what you can build within yourself to give back to your country, that’s it!

….And finally we come to the most important challenge. I challenge you to build your faith in God. Give your burdens to Him, align yourselves spiritually, and the mind & body will follow. Fall in love with the daily discipline, the struggle, that is required of you in order to build the best God-fearing, Patriotic Warrior that you canpossibly be. The time is now – and J6rs are the chosen few. Are you ready to answer the call for your country?

May God bless all of you, guide you, and be with you always as we march forward into this new and unwritten chapter of American history. God Bless America.

