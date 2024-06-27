“We Are Good Men” Podcast Directly From Inside the DC Gulag Featuring J6 Political PrisonerJeffrey Sabol (Video)

J6 political prisoners Jonathan Mellis and Edward Badalian have released a new episode of their podcast from directly inside the DC Gulag.

The new episode of “We Are Good Men” features J6 political prisoner Jeffrey Sabol.

Co-host Jonathan Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

In December, Mellis was sentenced to 51 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release.

In September, for four minutes inside the Capital, co-host Edward Badalian was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to 51 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and fines.

We Are Good Men lets J6 political prisoners tell their stories in their own words.

The intro to the podcast shares:

January 6th was the day four innocent patriots were killed. Hundreds more of us were rounded up and placed in solitary confinement. For many of us, this lasted a year. And we were also denied visitation with our families for two years. Most of us are still incarcerated, the sentences reaching up to 22 years. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were falsely accused of seditious conspiracy and given the highest sentences. Joe Biden and the corrupt DOJ owe these patriots a special apology.

On this episode, Mellis and Badalian speak with Jeffrey Sabol.

53-year-old Jeffery Sabol has spent 3+ years locked up for that January 6. He was sentenced at the end of March to 63 months (about 5 and 1/4 years), 3 years probation, and over $32,000 in fines and restitution. Sabol, a Geophysicist, is from Colorado. He is a devoted father, son, and partner to his beautiful fiancé.

Sabol has been a friend to many, and probably the most liked and respected guy in the DC Gulag. He has always provided hope, great “Dad” jokes, and advice to those detained in the Gulag as well as to the thousands that tune into the Freedom Corner Vigil. For over 620 nights, www.4Ashli.com has held a vigil outside the DC Gulag. The Hostages get to call in and talk to the world via livestream. Every night over the last year, Jeff would be the last phone call of the night and conduct the “J6 choir” in the National Anthem and then wrap up the call with news of the day.

Jeff has asked that the readers of The Gateway Pundit see the allocution he provided to his judge, U.S. District Judge, Rudolph Contreras. He has also provided two video exhibits that he’d like you to see as well. While you read and watch all of this, Jeff is enduring a dose of “Diesel Therapy” provided by the Bureau of Prisons and the US Marshals. He has recently been removed from the DC Gulag after 3+ years, and he, along with his family and friends, will know where he’s going when he gets there. For now, he remains strong and has faith that all of this will turn around in the not-too-distant future.

Watch him in his own words below: