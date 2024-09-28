WATCH: “We Are Going to CLOSE THE BORDER” – Trump Takes Question From Michigan Autoworker Who Was Just Laid Off: “Illegal Immigrants Are Hurting American Workers Like Me”

President Trump took questions from audience members during his Town Hall in Warren, Michigan, on Friday night and explained in simple terms to a young man who was laid off last week how he plans to stop the invasion of our country and “bring the automobile business back” to Michigan.

Kamala Harris could never take questions from a crowd. She can’t even sit for scripted interviews with leftwing propaganda outlets like CNN without showing the world how unintelligent, incompetent, and unprepared she is.

“We’re going to close the wall, and we’re going to close the border,” President Trump said when asked, “How will you stop this invasion?”

Trump’s answer was pure gold. The crowd went wild.

“At least 21 million people came in during their term and, as we just said, a lot of them are real bad people, real rough people, but they’re also taking a lot of jobs from Americans,” Trump continued.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a bombshell ICE report earlier today, revealing that under Biden and Kamala Harris, over 13,000 murderers, 15,000 rapists, and 425,000 convicted criminal illegal aliens roam free in our country, taking over American towns and jobs. 226,000 face pending criminal charges.

According to Nico from Plymouth, Michigan, these illegals are not only raping and murdering Americans but "hurting American workers like me."

But Kamala Harris and the Democrats don't care because they need the illegal aliens to stay in power.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that non-citizens and illegal aliens in Phoenix, Arizona, admitted to being registered to vote in an undercover video posted by the Oversight Project. They further expressed interest in voting for Kamala Harris.

Border Czar Kamala Harris visited the Southern Border in Arizona on Friday to take photos and act like she cares about the crisis one month before the election. This was her first time at the border since her only previous trip in mid-2021.

Watch below: