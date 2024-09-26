Illegal Aliens Living in Phoenix, Arizona Apartment Complex Admit Being Registered to Vote, Express Interest in Voting for Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

This is why the Biden-Harris Regime ferried in more than 15 million illegal aliens over the last 3 years.

Non-citizens and illegal aliens living at the Los Vecinos apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona admitted to being registered to vote, according to undercover video posted by the Oversight Project.

“Just out of curiosity, are you registered to vote?” a Real Muckraker reporter asked the illegal.

“Yes, we’ve already registered,” the illegal said.

“Are you a citizen?” the reporter asked.

“No,” they responded.

Other illegal aliens in the same apartment complex also admitted to being registered to vote and expressed interest in voting for Kamala Harris.

One of the illegal aliens living at the Los Vecinos apartment complex said that Trump would be better for the economy but he prefers Kamala Harris because she supports the illegal aliens and won’t deport him.

In 2020, Arizona was decided by a margin of less than 11,000 votes.

Footage obtained by @realmuckraker shows that at one apartment complex in Phoenix, AZ, 6 non-citizens admitted to being registered to vote. Non-citizens expressed support for Kamala Harris, and some plan to vote.

Over the summer it was revealed illegal aliens living in a Georgia apartment complex told an undercover journalist that they are registered voters.

The Oversight Project posted video from Muckraker.com of numerous illegal aliens admitting to being registered to vote and actually voting in elections.

The undercover journalists visited the apartment complex Elliot Norcross in Norcross, Georgia and asked the occupants two questions: Are you a citizen? And are you registered to vote.

Approximately 14% of the illegals said they are registered to vote.

