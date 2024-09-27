ALERT: Border Czar Kamala Harris to Visit Southern Border in Douglas, Arizona on Friday – Dirty RINO Douglas Mayor Donald Huish Reportedly Considering Endorsing Harris

Kamala Harris is set to visit Arizona’s southern border on Friday, marking only the second time she’s visited the border since being appointed Biden’s Border Czar.

Local Communist propaganda rag Arizona Republic reports, “The visit would be Harris’ first to the border since becoming the Democratic nominee.” However, much like the failing New York Times, they fail to mention that it’s also her first trip to the border since 2021 when she visited the border for the first and only time.

Even that was a farce. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Border Patrol sources revealed in July that agents in El Paso, Texas, were ordered to clear the illegals from the streets and move them into rented-out hotels to put on a “show” for Kamala Harris’ border photo op in 2021. “We sanitized all the aliens out of there to make it look good,” one agent said.

According to the campaign, late in the afternoon, Kamala will be in Douglas, Arizona, about two hours Southeast of Arizona’s second-largest city, Tucson. No further details were provided. Not surprisingly, the Harris campaign chose the farthest port of entry from Phoenix and Maricopa County, where over 60% of the state’s population resides.

It would be a shame for Kamala and the Democrats if thousands of Patriots called in sick to work and spent their Friday trolling the staged border visit!

Many are already prepared to show their support for President Trump:

Per Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam, Harris is vying for the endorsement of RINO Douglas Mayor Donald Huish, who is considering announcing his support. “I really hope that’s not true, but if it is, the question is, how much did it cost?” asked Bergquam.

This visit comes one month before the election as the Biden-Harris Regime has facilitated a historic influx of human trafficking and illegal aliens who are bringing drugs and crime into neighborhoods across the country with transportation provided by your tax dollars.

It is unclear if she will pander to American citizens or encourage her illegals to register and vote for her. The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that non-citizens and illegal aliens in Phoenix, Arizona, admitted to being registered to vote, in an undercover video posted by the Oversight Project. They further expressed interest in voting for Kamala Harris.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump shredded Kamala Harris’ border photo-op on Tuesday, commenting in a Truth Social post, “What a disgrace that she waited so long, allowing millions of people to enter our Country from prisons, mental institutions, and criminal cells all over the World, not just South America, many of those coming are terrorists, and at a level never seen before!”

Even CNN's Scott Jennings called out Harris' “lip service” in the shadow of an election.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Harris' phony southern border visit.