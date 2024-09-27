WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Host a Town Hall in Warren, Michigan at 6 PM ET

President Trump is scheduled to host a Town Hall tonight in Warren, Michigan, focused on the economy, the auto industry, and American manufacturing.

From President Trump’s webpage:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a Town Hall on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 6:00PM EDT in Warren, Michigan.

Michigan prides itself on being the auto capital of the world, and it’s the backbone of Michigan’s economy. President Donald J. Trump has shown time and time again that he is dedicated to supporting and rebuilding the auto-industry, starting with encouraging American manufacturing jobs.

Kamala Harris’ actions have only shown that she will destroy the auto industry. If Kamala Harris has her way with a gas-powered car ban, Michigan will lose, at minimum, nearly 40,000 jobs. It’s painfully clear that Michiganders cannot afford four more years of Kamala Harris, and voters in the Great Lakes State are eager to hear how President Trump will lower inflation and protect the auto industry.

Date and Time:

Friday, September 27, 2024

6:00PM EDT

Venue:

Macomb Community College

14500 Twelve Mile Rd.

Warren, MI 48088

Timeline of Events:

3:00PM – Doors Open

6:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks