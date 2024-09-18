WATCH: J.D. Vance Dunks on New York Times ‘Reporter’ with Brilliant Response After Media Jackal Tries to Smear Him with a Nasty Question Regarding Haitian Migrants in Springfield

The media lies about what is going on in Springfield, Ohio, regarding Haitian immigrants not ending. Luckily, brave citizens speaking out can count on people like Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) to put the jackals in their place.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Springfield residents have alleged Haitians in their town are “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

Multiple residents have even claimed that their pets are being stolen and carved up for food by Haitian immigrants. Reports have also emerged that American veterans who have put their lives on the line are getting denied benefits while Haitians sponge off the taxpayers for absolutely nothing.

On Tuesday, a New York Times ‘reporter’ confronted Vance during a question-and-answer session following a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin regarding these allegations. During their back-and-forth, the reporter falsely accused J.D. Vance of lying about Haitians eating pets just to make a more significant point about an issue.

Vance denied this, citing reports he had received from his constituents regarding the matter. However, the ‘reporter’ remained unfazed and demanded to know what he was willing not to say to make a point that mattered to him, once again accusing Vance of lying.

Vance dropped the nuke with a brilliant reply while laughing: “I wouldn’t say is that the New York Times is a respectable paper.”

Upon hearing this response, the crowd burst into applause.

WATCH:

JD Vance nukes NYT reporter JD: “This is the New York Times, don’t hold it against them.” NYT: “The paper of record, New York Times. What’s something you’re willing not to say to make a point?” JD: “One thing I wouldn’t be willing to say is that NYT is a respectable paper.” pic.twitter.com/FFrcVMIXtq — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 17, 2024

VANCE: I’ll give you a question just to be nice. It will be our last question. This is the New York Times, don’t hold it against them.

REPORTER: The paper of record, New York Times. I appreciate you inviting the tough questions and your crowd welcoming the tough questions.

VANCE: I’m sure you’re going to ask me an easy one, though, just to make up for it.

REPORTER: My question is about Springfield, not about the situation but about the style. ..

You’ve said regardless of what the exact precise facts are here, it’s worth it to make the larger point, of, uh, a town overrun by immigration.

VANCE: I didn’t say regardless of the precise facts, I said you have to listen to what people are saying. The media has said for days, I have made up this story; I have not made up anything.

I have just listened to people who are telling me these things…I’m not making anything up, I’m just telling you what my own constituents are telling me. But ask your question.

REPORTER: What’s something you’re willing not to say in order to make a point that is important to you?

(crowd boos)

VANCE (laughing): Come on, Mike! What I wouldn’t say is that the New York Times is a respectable paper.

(crowd applauds)