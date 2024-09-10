BETRAYAL: Long Lines of Haitians Gather to Gorge on Taxpayer-Funded Benefits in Springfield, Ohio While American Veteran Gets DENIED Medicaid (VIDEO)

Just when you thought the news out of Springfield, Ohio could not get more infuriating, reports have emerged that American veterans who have put their lives on the line are getting denied benefits. At the same time, Haitians sponge off the taxpayers for absolutely nothing.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, livid citizens confronted local officials during a recent City Commission meeting in Springfield, Ohio. They accused them of ignoring revolting crimes being committed by Haitian migrants against innocent animals in their town.

One resident recalled witnessing Haitians “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others revealed how the massive influx of immigrants, thanks to border czar Kamala Harris, has drained Springfield’s resources and turned a once-safe city into a crime-ridden hell.

One Springfield resident even claimed she spotted a cat hanging from a branch and being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants.

Now we learn the government is putting these migrants ahead of ordinary American citizens, including those who served in uniform. Independent journalist Tyler Oliveira traveled to Springfield this week and visited a government benefits office where long lines of Haitians were coming up to cash in.

There, he spoke with a security guard who revealed that not only were many of the migrants unable to speak English but that the split between Haitians and Springfield’s residents arriving at the facility was 9:1. He also interviewed a veteran who has been denied Medicaid benefits as they cater to the invaders.

As one will see in the video below, the veteran’s experience is absolutely heartbreaking.

WATCH:

BREAKING:

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO UPDATE American veteran DENIED Medicaid and forced to pay out of his own pocket while long lines of Haitian immigrants get in line to receive Child Care, Cash, SNAP, Medicaid, and other FREE benefits paid for you by you:

the American taxpayer.… pic.twitter.com/EFOn9qDx4E — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) September 10, 2024