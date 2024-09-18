Springfield Resident Alleges Cat Stolen and ‘Chopped Up’ by Haitian Neighbor in Disturbing Incident Reported to Police

A local resident in Springfield, Ohio alleged that her cat had been stolen and mutilated by her Haitian neighbors, according to the police report obtained by Oversight Project.

The report, filed on August 28, claims that the woman suspected her neighbors of taking and dismembering her pet, with the remains allegedly being left in their backyard. The complainant further detailed that she had found what appeared to be “meat” in the yard.

According to the call detail report filed on August 28, the complainant claimed her cat had gone missing on August 24 and that she discovered suspicious “meat” in her neighbor’s backyard, suspecting it was from her beloved pet.

The woman further alleged that her neighbors, who she identified as Haitian, had chopped up the animal, although no bones or fur were found around the scene.

The resident, in hopes of cremating what she believed to be her cat, collected the meat and stored it in her refrigerator.

However, Springfield Police officers on the scene reported no concrete evidence to support the claim that the meat was indeed from the missing cat.

#BREAKING: A Springfield Police report obtained by @OversightPR shows a resident called to report her cat was “STOLEN” and “CHOPPED up by her neighbor EVEN MORE evidence that the government is LYING. This is a massive coverup! WE WANT ANSWERS NOW! pic.twitter.com/HjmqwArg7e — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2024

Earlier this month, a resident in Springfield, Ohio recounted a disturbing exchange with her neighbor, who revealed that her ‘daughter’s friend’ had tragically lost her pet cat.

The original poster further claimed that similar incidents had been happening with other animals in the community, including dogs. The post also alleged that authorities, such as park rangers and local police, had reported similar acts involving ducks and geese in Snyder Park.

The post reads:

Warning to all about our beloved pets & those around us!! My neighbor informed me that her daughters friend had lost her cat. She checked pages, kennels, asked around, etc. One day she came home from work, as soon as she stepped out of her car, looked towards a neighbors house, where Haitians live, & saw her cat hanging from a branch, like you’d do a deer for butchering, & they were carving it up to eat. I’ve been told they are doing this to dogs, they have been doing it at snyder park with the ducks & geese, as I was told that last bit by Rangers & police. Please keep a close eye on these animals.

This post originated from Erika Lee, who admitted to far-left Newsguard that she heard the rumor about Haitian migrants eating cats in her town from her neighbor, Kimberly Newton, who had heard it from a friend, who in turn heard it from the alleged cat owner.

Daily Mail reported:

Newton, when asked, said she was ‘not sure I’m the most credible source.’ ‘I don’t actually know the person who lost the cat,’ she told NewsGuard, a company that counters misinformation. ‘I don’t have any proof.’ She said the cat’s owner was ‘an acquaintance of a friend.’ Newton originally heard it from her friend, who had heard it from a ‘source that she had’ before she told Lee, who then posted about it. Newton also clarified that her source was not through her daughter, like Lee claimed.

YouTuber Tyler Oliveira traveled to Springfield, Ohio to investigate the rumors of Haitians eating ducks, geese, and cats.

Tyler, whose YouTube channel has 6.7 million subscribers spent time in Springfield speaking with locals about the Haitian community, and asking them if they know of any Haitians eating dogs or cats.

The answers from the citizens were shocking. Numerous locals accused the Haitians of eating the cats. One man said the cat lady down the street used to have 50 cats and “now she’s lucky if she has five.”

Read more:

Despite the orchestrated efforts to brush this story under the rug, evidence is mounting that the practice of consuming pets among Haitian migrants is not some far-fetched, xenophobic fantasy. In fact, it’s a reality that even a Haitian publication, Haitian Report, has confirmed.

The Haitian Report itself acknowledges the tradition of eating cat meat in Haiti. Contrary to the liberal media’s narrative, this is not some wild conspiracy theory.

Read more: