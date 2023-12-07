UNLV Shooter Considered George Soros a Great Mind, Showed Interest in Freemasonry, Bohemian Grove, Bilderberg Group and More

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Anthony Polito, 67, has been identified as the shooter who killed three staff members at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Detectives have reported Polito was killed in a police shootout after he opened fire on police.

Authorities have reported Polito was a professor in North Carolina and Georgia, and he applied for a professorship at UNLV but was not hired.

Shortly after Polito was identified as the shooter, The New York Post discovered Polito’s website.

On his website, Polito claimed to have decoded the Zodiac Killer’s letters and had a section dedicated to the greatest minds, which included George Soros.

Here’s the list of people he considered to have great minds:

Another section of his site titled “Powerful Organizations Bent on World Domination!” contained a list of elite organizations and families such as the Illuminati, Freemasons, Bohemian Grove, The Rothschild Family, Bilderberg Group, and a dozen others.

LOOK:

Per The New York Post:

He (Polito) also ran a personal website about his life, in which he posted a 15-page theory claiming he decoded the messages left by the Zodiac Killer, who operated in Northern California in the late 1960s. His site also lists people he credited as the “Great Minds of the Twentieth Century,” including George Soros, Nikola Tesla and astronomer Carl Sagan. In a section titled “Powerful Organizations Bent on World Domination,” Polito includes the Rothschild family, the National Security Administration and even the Economics Department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.