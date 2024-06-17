Former Top Aide to Kamala Harris Reveals Which Potential Trump VP Poses The “Biggest Threat”

A former communications director to Vice President Kamala Harris revealed which one of Trump’s potential running mates poses the “biggest threat” to Harris.

Ashley Etienne, who was a communications director for Harris in 2021 told CNN that Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) poses the biggest threat to Harris’s vice presidency.

She backed up her claim by sharing how Vance has great debating skills.

Etienne stated, “I think JD Vance would pose the greatest threat to Kamala Harris, in some respects. I mean, he’s an incredible debater.”

“I think he has this quality that makes him seem palpable to that one to two percent that actually might vote or that is undecided, that will pay attention to the debates because most people don’t pay attention to the debates,” added Etienne.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Senator Vance is one of seven people Trump is considering as a potential running mate.