SHOCKING: US Public Schools are FORCING Minors to Register to Vote for Kamala Harris | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1: Outraged Trump-Supporting Mom Confronts and Blasts School for Forcing 17-Year-Old to Register to Vote Democrat Without Her Consent, Claiming Trump Win Would ‘Doom Black People’!  

ARTICLE 2: Tragic: Infowars to be Liquidated and Auctioned Off to Help Pay Sandy Hook Families

 ARTICLE 3: Biden Commerce Secretary Calls On Democrat Supporters to Deal with Trump: “Let’s Extinguish Him for Good!” (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: “Why Would You Even Cover That?!” – Nancy Pelosi SNAPS When CNN’s Jake Tapper Airs Footage of a Harsh Trump Criticism of Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5:  CNN’s Scott Jennings Rips Kamala Harris Over Phony Planned Visit to the Southern Border: ‘It’s Not Going to Work’ (VIDEO) 

 

