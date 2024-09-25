CNN’s Scott Jennings Rips Kamala Harris Over Phony Planned Visit to the Southern Border: ‘It’s Not Going to Work’ (VIDEO)

Scott Jennings, the lone conservative voice at CNN, ripped Kamala Harris on Tuesday over her planned visit to the southern border.

He correctly pointed out that everyone already knows Kamala’s position on border security and immigration because the country has been living with it for over three years now.

He basically calls the planned border visit a political stunt and said it won’t work.

From Breitbart News:

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Political Commentator and former Democratic South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers acknowledged that Democrats are, to some degree, just trying to pay “lip service” on border security… Later in the segment, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings stated, “[T]here’s this amazing video of her from a couple of years ago out chanting, down with mass deportation. … Her views on this are so obvious. … The American people are going to see [2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump] as tough on it, tougher than she will ever want to be on it. They don’t trust Democrats on this issue because of the last three-and-a-half years, the day one executive orders, and then waiting until the shadow of an election to try to pay some lip service to it. It’s not going to work.”

BORDER FRAUD: Kamala is expected to visit the US southern border during her visit to AZ, per NYT. CNN’s Scott Jennings annihilates this obvious election pandering, and nails Kamala’s phony “tough on the border” rhetoric: “Her views on this are so obvious. Waiting until the… pic.twitter.com/5CuEku11XV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2024

Trump also ripped Harris over her planned border visit during recent remarks in Georgia.

“She’s trying to con the public”: President Trump comments on Kamala Harris’s sudden decision to visit the border after nearly four years in office pic.twitter.com/WU0eI0qc2P — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 24, 2024

Kamala’s border visit is planned for this Friday. It definitely looks like an act of political desperation. She knows this issue is seriously hurting her campaign and that’s what she really cares about.