Biden Commerce Secretary Calls On Democrat Supporters to Deal with Trump: “Let’s Extinguish Him for Good!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo went on MSNBC on Wednesday and begged the far-left audience to “extinguish” Trump for good.

This comes ten days after the second assassination attempt on Trump’s life at a golf course on September 15th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told MSNBC, “He says, he’s the opposite. It’s just another lie. Like, how did we get here? Let’s extinguish him for good. We have an answer. We have a remarkably talented candidate who is sincere, who’s pragmatic, who’s open. Let’s just get it done.”

Via Natalie Winters.

BREAKING: Biden’s Secretary of Commerce just told Democrats to “extinguish Trump for good.” pic.twitter.com/vez1vMp7ud — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 25, 2024

On September 15th, would-be assassin Ryan Routh was captured after attempting to murder President Donald Trump on a West Palm Beach golf course. This was the second assassination attempt on President Trump in two months.

It is not clear at this point how he knew that Trump would be playing a round of golf at that same course that Saturday. But the FBI said in their pre-trial report that Routh was stalking President Trump for two months before he attempted to assassinate the former president in September.

On July 13, two months earlier, another crazed Trump-hating kid shot President Trump in the ear during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Secret Service officials left a building unguarded so the teen had an easy shot at President Trump’s head.

Trump supporter Corey Camperatore was murdered by the crazed leftist teen that day. Two other Trump supporters were severely injured.

This didn’t stop Raimondo from making a death wish against Trump today.