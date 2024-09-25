“Why Would You Even Cover That?!” – Nancy Pelosi SNAPS When CNN’s Jake Tapper Airs Footage of a Harsh Trump Criticism of Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker and Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer Nancy Pelosi completely lost her mind on CNN after Jake Tapper aired footage of President Trump ripping into her favored candidate, Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, Pelosi appeared as a guest on The Lead with Jake Tapper to speak with Tapper about Kamala Harris’s campaign for president. The discussion soon veered into a discussion regarding Trump’s cognitive ability to serve as president, with Tapper saying on social media that progressives are complaining about a ‘double standard’ regarding the way the media covered Biden’s mental decline and Trump’s (nonexistent) cognitive issues.

“I’m sure you hear from Democratic voters, progressive voters who say…that the media made such a big deal out of Joe Biden’s alleged cognitive problems. Why don’t they talk about Donald Trump’s cognitive problems?” Tapper stated.

Tapper then aired a clip of Trump speaking in Savannah, Georgia that he said just came into CNN. The footage showed Trump harshly criticizing Kamala Harris, claiming the world is laughing at her and that she has bigger cognitive problems than Joe Biden.

“We have to be respected. They laugh at us. All over the world, they’re laughing at us,” Trump said. “And you know what they’re really laughing at? Kamala. Because they can’t believe that she’s going to be president. They can’t believe.”

“You talk about cognitive problems? She’s got bigger cognitive problems than he (Biden) has, in my opinion,” Trump added.

Tapper then turned to Pelosi and asked her to weigh in on Trump’s remarks. Pelosi responded by snapping at Tapper for daring to show the footage.

“Why would you even cover that?!” Pelosi exclaimed. “This is a person who is not on the level.”

WATCH:

Jake Tapper asks Pelosi about Trump saying Kamala has bigger cognitive problems than Biden: “Why would you even cover that? This is a person who’s not on the level. He is their nominee for president. He is incompetent.” pic.twitter.com/ABu4ZaBS9p — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 24, 2024

“He is their nominee for president; he is incompetent,” she continued. “Let’s not even talk about the silliness of it all and the weirdness of it all…We’re not even going to talk issues.”

Pelosi went on to whine about Trump passing one of the largest tax cut in American tax cuts in American history during his term, falsely claiming it only benefited the wealthy while blaming him for COVID and the subsequent economic fallout.

If Pelosi is losing her mind just seeing footage of Trump on TV, just imagine how she will react if Trump wins in November and she has to look at him for four more years. There will not be enough popcorn in America to fill the joy of conservatives should this occur.