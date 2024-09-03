Sactuary City: Police Sources Say Illegals Make Up 75% of Arrests in Midtown NYC

New York City has embraced and even bragged about its sanctuary city status. But their desire to place a woke agenda ahead of its citizens has had real-world, devasting consequences for New Yorkers.

Police sources shared shocking details with The New York Post, suggesting that a staggering estimate of as many as 75% of the people arrested in Midtown Manhattan over recent months for crimes including assault, robbery, and domestic violence are migrants.

Sanctuary City laws hamper police who are not allowed to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on cases where the suspects are suspected of being in the country illegally.

And often, illegals are quickly released back onto the streets.

From The Post:

“New York City eliminated a tool to get rid of violent criminals. What a mess,” Jim Quinn, a veteran former prosecutor at the Queens District Attorney’s Office, told The Post. “The sanctuary city law is pathetic. It’s disgusting. It’s crazy.” Making matters worse, police sources say, word has gotten out in the shelters about the city’s lax bail guidelines — meaning migrants know they’re going to get kicked back onto the street quickly after they’re nabbed.

The Gateway Pundit reported on illegals from local shelters creating “Wolfpack-gangs” to intimidate and rob citizens.

While a large percentage of the crimes being committed by illegals are classified as ‘domestic incidents’ or petty thefts, others are far more horrifying, including violent sexual assaults.

Many of the illegals do not appear to fear arrest since they know that New York’s soft-on-crime approach and failed no-bail “Less is More” act will likely quickly return them to the streets.

The “Less is More” Act was signed into law in 2021 by far-left New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Less is More Act gives more leniency to parolees and removes reasons to put parolees back behind bars; according to The Post, “It removes technical parole violations like being late for an appointment, missing a curfew or finding alcohol or drugs in urine samples. And the act would speed up the timeframe to judicial review for any violations.”

As a result, repeat offenders are quickly released to continue their crime sprees.

Offenders like Alexander Ayala, 24, who was among several migrants charged for an attack on two NYPD officers, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of obstruction following the violent incident and released on ‘supervised release.’

In August, Ayala was arrested and charged again for identity theft and possession of stolen property and again quickly released on his own recognizance.

Yohenry Brito, 24, was also part of the violent altercation with police officers and released, only to be arrested again for serial theft.

Midtown is not the only community facing a surge in crimes perpetrated by illegals.

In Queens, sources tell The Post the number is closer to 60% of those arrested are illegals.

A court officer at the Queens Criminal Courthouse told The Post, “Come on Mondays! Almost every case is a migrant.”

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) shared some of the more disturbing crimes from her state in recent months at the hands of illegals that she rightly places at Kamala Harris’ feet.