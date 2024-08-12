Illegal Bailed Out By ‘Sanctuary Church’ After Savage Times Square Cop Beating Arrested Again

In January, The Gateway Pundit reported on a violent altercation near a migrant center in Times Square when two police officers attempting to disperse a mob of illegals were attacked.

Seven of the thirteen alleged assailants were arrested and charged with assaulting an officer. The others were released without the requirement of bail.



The violent melee was sparked after an officer attempted to move Yohenry Brito, 24, resulting in Brito shoving the officer’s hands away and then the group descended on the officers punching and kicking them

Despite being accused of being the ‘most culpable’ of those arrested in the shocking attack, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bay Ridge paid Brito’s $15,000 bail.

Now, The New York Post reports that, while out on bail, Brito has been arrested again, this time for serial theft.

The Post reports:

Yohenry Brito, 24, of Venezuela was arrested late Tuesday for a pair of thefts at Manhattan Sephora locations: one in July in which he cut security wires on display cases to steal fragrances and another Aug. 6, when he ripped off $1,358 worth of merchandise from store shelves before fleeing with an accomplice, who was not apprehended, police sources told The Post. He was previously arrested and released over (at) least three other thefts — both before and after the shameful Times Square police beat-down.

Brito was indicted on the new theft charges Monday and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond for the felony theft in July.

Because of his latest arrests, he is also being held on a $50,000 cash bond for the Times Square attack on police.

In May, Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg offered Brito and another assailant sweetheart deals.

Breitbart reports, “Specifically, Bragg’s office has offered 24-year-old Yohenry Brito, 21-year-old Ulises Bohorquez, and 19-year-old Darwin Gomez-Izquiel plea deals that would have them plead guilty to second-degree assault and serve just a year in prison.”

The plea deal offer by Bragg came after he was arrested again for shoplifting children’s clothes and perfumes at Macy’s in Manhattan.