WATCH: Violent Illegals are Forming “Wolfpack Gangs” and Tormenting Citizens In NYC’s Central Park – Many Housed at ‘Migrant Shelters’

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

The NYPD reports that undocumented illegals residing in local shelters are joining gangs that have been using their large numbers to intimidate and rob citizens.

These groups have been dubbed “Wolfpack-gangs” due to the mobs of people committing crimes in a large “pack.”

On Wednesday, an 11-year-old Venezuelan illegal was arrested alongside a 17-year-old after robbing a subway passenger. The pair is also alleged to be connected to robberies in Central Park after the 11-year-old was caught on camera using credit cards that were stolen during a string of robberies.

According to ABC 7, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said, “(In the) Southern part of the park, we see a lot of robberies, group robberies, young kids, mugging people or taking their property, we believe these are young migrants who are committing these robberies.”

Reports show that over half of the suspects arrested for robberies in Central Park, have been illegals.

In an interview with Newsmax on Friday, Chell stated that there is an urgent need for stronger consequences for these crimes.

“What we need is stronger consequences. … Nobody wants to put a kid in jail, right? But at some point in time, some of these kids are not redeemable. Some are, very small,” Chell exclaimed.

“We’ve got to come to that realization when it comes to the youth. But overall, consequences for serious crime is what we’re lacking in the city and probably in this country,” he continued.

Chell is correct in highlighting the need for a reevaluation of the consequences associated with these serious crimes, particularly those committed by illegal migrants, minors or not.

The increasing involvement of undocumented migrant youth in gang-related activities and violent crimes poses a significant threat to the community that needs to be addressed. The fact that a significant portion of robbery suspects in Central Park are migrants is a striking indication that the current system is failing to protect law-abiding citizens and maintain public safety. The focus needs to shift towards more severe measures to protect public safety and address the root causes of this rising threat – our borders.

Watch Chell’s Interview with ABC 7 below: