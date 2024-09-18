Rep. Dan Meuser Says ABC News Could Be Summoned to Testify in Congress: ‘We Now Have a Whistleblower… We’re Going to Do What We Can to Bring ABC in’

ABC News may soon find itself testifying before Congress over allegations of bias during last week’s Trump-Harris debate.

It is suspected that Kamala knew the questions in advance due to her out-of-the-ordinary, well-prepared responses.

Last week, Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) suggested that a Senate investigation into ABC News and Kamala Harris’ campaign for suspected collusion in last Tuesday’s rigged presidential debate has begun.

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) also scrutinized ABC News following an alleged whistleblower affidavit that suggests the network may have colluded with the Harris campaign.

The unconfirmed whistleblower affidavit alleges that ABC News provided Kamala Harris with sample questions ahead of the debate and promised not to fact-check her responses—an arrangement that only targeted former President Trump for real-time fact-checking.

The alleged affidavit, signed and notarized on September 9th, 2024, included a certified letter allegedly sent to Speaker Mike Johnson and recordings of conversations that support the whistleblower’s claims.

According to the alleged affidavit, the Harris team has tightly controlled the narrative by dictating the scope of questions allowed in interviews.

On September 4, CNN Senior White House Correspondent MJ Lee wrote, “There have been some assurances offered to the Harris campaign about how the network would handle any moments of significant cross talk, including mics being turned on, as well as moderator discouraging disruptive interruptions and explaining to viewers what is being said.”

Rep. Meuser informed Maria Bartiromo that they now have a ‘whistleblower.’ However, it remains unclear whether this individual is the same person who previously released an affidavit.

Transcript:

Rep. Dan Meuser: Fortunately we now have a whistleblower, and I’m going to tell you something, Maria, we’re going to do what we can to bring ABC in and have them answer some questions and as well as have this whistleblower and see what’s going on as they’re trying to tear down the First Amendment. Maria Bartiromo: I’m glad you mentioned this because Fox News is reaching out to ABC for response to that affidavit and this Bill Ackman post about this whistleblower. We want answers. But Bill Ackman posted this on X about an alleged ABC whistleblower affidavit that says Harris’ campaign dictated the debate questions, camera angles, and the fact-checking of Trump at the debate. He writes, “Sadly for the state of truth in media, I expect the whistleblower allegations will be deemed to be true.” Ackman also pointed out that ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis have yet to make any statements on the alleged affidavit. He said, “If you are not guilty as alleged, you have no choice but to immediately issue a statement denying the claims for silence is an admission of complicity.” ABC News has already denied allegations of collusion between the presidential debate moderators and the Harris campaign. We know Linsey Davis is her sorority sister. But they told The Daily Beast last week, “Absolutely not. Harris was not given any questions before the debate.” We’ve reached out to ABC to verify the affidavit and for a statement on these accusations, congressman, but this affidavit and this whistleblower story is gaining traction. Rep. Dan Meuser: Yes, absolutely, and as it should. We need to have, find out what the truth is. And the thing is, is we all saw it. We actually don’t need a hearing to know what we saw. But we’re going to look to do it so as we can provide some evidence as to how manipulative they are.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, ABC News has issued a vague statement to the Daily Beast.

While ABC News issued a blanket statement denying any wrongdoing and claiming that “both campaigns agreed on the debate rules,” they notably did not address any of the specific allegations contained in the whistleblower’s affidavit.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, the network said: “ABC News followed the debate rules that both campaigns agreed on, which clearly state: No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.”

Megyn Kelly called out ABC News‘ response, saying, “This is so generic and empty as to cause more concerns than we had yesterday. This is a non-denial denial.”

Bill Ackman announced plans to alert the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) directly regarding allegations against Disney and ABC over their allegedly misleading response to a whistleblower’s accusations related to the presidential debate.

For the skeptics in the replies below, the SEC understands the importance of the US securities markets. I believe it is one of the most non-partisan of our government agencies. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 17, 2024

The Gateway Pundit’s legal team is still trying to facilitate contact with the whistleblower’s attorney. We will update you if we hear more.