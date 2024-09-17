ABC News Issues Vague Statement Following Viral ‘Whistleblower Affidavit’ Alleging Kamala Harris Received Debate Assistance — Fails to Address Specific Allegations

The American public has been left reeling after explosive new allegations surfaced accusing ABC News of blatant bias and collusion during last week’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Calls for an immediate investigation into the network’s moderation tactics have grown louder, with several prominent voices raising serious concerns over a premeditated effort to rig the debate in favor of Harris.

On September 12, the debate bias claims were further fueled by a viral tweet from the account “Black Insurrectionist,” which claimed to have an affidavit from a whistleblower within ABC News.

The tweet reads:

“I will be releasing an affidavit from an ABC whistleblower regarding the debate. I have just signed a non-disclosure agreement with the attorney of the whistleblower. The affidavit states how the Harris campaign was given sample question which were essentially the same questions that were given during the debate and separate assurances of fact checking Donald Trump and that she would NOT be fact checked. Accordingly, the affidavit states several other factors that were built into the debate to give Kamala a significant advantage. I have seen and read the affidavit and after the attorney blacks out the name of the whistleblower and other information that could dox the whistleblower, I will release the full affidavit. I will be releasing the affidavit before the weekend is out.”

The affidavit, released over the weekend and viewed almost 9 million times, outlines a series of damning accusations, including the assertion that the Harris campaign was given sample questions before the debate and that ABC News specifically agreed to fact-check Trump while allowing Harris to go unchecked.

The affidavit, which has been widely circulated online, describes how ABC News, at the behest of the Harris campaign, planned out camera angles, podium heights, and the handling of potential cross-talk to ensure that Harris would appear favorable compared to Trump.

The affidavit stated:

“Observations Pertaining to Debate Fairness: I have noted specific instances related to the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris that raise concerns about procedural fairness: The specific instances of perceived bias are as follows: The Harris campaign received particular accommodations, including, but not limited to, the providing of a podium significantly smaller than that used by Donald Trump, and assurances regarding split-screen television views that would favorably impact Kamala Harris’s appearance relative to Donald Trump.

It was agreed that Donald Trump would be subjected to factchecking during the debate, while Kamala Harris would not face comparable scrutiny. This was widely known throughout the company that Donald Trump would be fact checked. In fact, various people were assigned to fact check observations it was perceived candidate Trump would make during the debate. In fact, Harris campaign required assurances that Donald Trump would be fact checked. This was done via multiple communications with the Harris campaign whereas the Trump campaign was not included in the negotiations. To my understanding, any rules negotiations and conversations pertaining to the debate should have had both the Trump and Harris campaign involved, the Harris campaign had numerous more calls regarding the debate rules without the Trump campaign aware or on the call.

The Harris campaign was provided with sample questions that, while not the exact questions, covered similar topics that would appear during the debate.



The affidavit, signed and notarized on September 9th, 2024, included a certified letter allegedly sent to Speaker Mike Johnson and recordings of conversations that support the whistleblower’s claims. The whistleblower also sent a Federal Express package containing the affidavit.

This was two days after the ABC News presidential debate, where the hosts repeatedly fake “fact-checked” President Trump and allowed any bit of nonsense that came out of Kamala Harris’s mouth to go unchallenged.

Affirmation of Documentation: This affidavit has been signed and notarized on September 9th, 2024, to ensure that the allegations set forth are formally documented prior to the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

In addition to notarizing this affidavit, I have sent a certified letter to myself, postmarked September 9th, 2024, which will remain unopened for any future investigations.

I have also dispatched a Federal Express package containing this affidavit, sent on September 9th, 2024, and delivered to my residence on September 10th, 2024, which will remain unopened for potential investigative purposes.

Furthermore, I have sent a certified letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, dated September 9th, 2024, to establish a record that the correspondence was sent before the debate commenced.

Additionally, For further investigation, I have secretly recorded several conversations that will prove that the Harris Campaign insisted upon not only the Fact Checking of Donald Trump, but also insisted on what questions were not to be asked under any circumstances or else the Harris campaign would decline to participate in the debate.



According to the affidavit, the Harris team has tightly controlled the narrative by dictating the scope of questions allowed in interviews

Furthermore, the Harris campaign-imposed restrictions on the scope of questioning, including: No questions regarding the perceived health of President Joe Biden.

No inquiries related to her tenure as Attorney General in San Francisco.

No questions concerning her brother-in-law, Tony West, who faces allegations of embezzling billions of dollars in taxpayer funds and who may be involved in her administration if elected.



On September 4, CNN Senior White House Correspondent MJ Lee wrote, “There have been some assurances offered to the Harris campaign about how the network would handle any moments of significant cross talk, including mics being turned on, as well as moderator discouraging disruptive interruptions and explaining to viewers what is being said.”

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, a lifelong Democrat who now backs Donald Trump, has weighed in.

In a series of posts, Ackman questioned the silence of moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir, both of whom have yet to issue any statement denying the claims.

“So when someone releases an affidavit which claims that you were a major player in defrauding the American people in a presidential debate, if you are not guilty as alleged, you have no choice but to immediately issue a statement denying the claims for silence is an admission of complicity. The allegations and affidavit have been available now for hours yet crickets,” Ackman wrote.

Ackman, who knows Bob Iger, the head of Disney, which owns ABC News, urged Iger to come clean.

Ackman wrote on X:

I assume that you have been made aware of this affidavit which was made public earlier today in which a whistleblower states that ABC worked closely with the Kamala Harris campaign in sharing the substance of the questions, avoiding certain topics, agreeing on the staging, committing to fact check Donald Trump and not Harris, and more disturbing details. I find the allegations credible as written and also because the affidavit was apparently made and filed the day prior to the debate and makes mention of Harris’ smaller podium and other details that only became public thereafter. Trending: WATCH: Man Expertly Humiliates Alleged FBI Agents and Sends Them Fleeing After They Show Up at His House to Confront Him Over a Social Media Post While I can’t determine the veracity of the allegations, they do match substantively what took place during the debate. The moderators of the debate — David Muir and Linsey Davis — have yet to respond to the allegations. Since they have not yet done so, one must draw a negative inference. In light of the seriousness of the allegations and the implications for this presidential election and for ABC’s reputation and thereby Disney’s and the office of the CEO, I strongly encourage you to launch an immediate investigation of this matter.

Sen. Ted Cruz wrote, “If this is accurate—and I do not know that it is—it would constitute one of the gravest violations of journalist ethics in presidential debate history. If true, multiple senior people at ABC should be fired.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote, “Incredibly important!! We need to investigate these claims.”

Meanwhile, ABC News has issued a vague statement to the Daily Beast.

While ABC News issued a blanket statement denying any wrongdoing and claiming that “both campaigns agreed on the debate rules,” they notably did not address any of the specific allegations contained in the whistleblower’s affidavit.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, the network said: “ABC News followed the debate rules that both campaigns agreed on, which clearly state: No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.”

The Gateway Pundit cannot yet independently verify these allegations, but our legal team has reached out to Black Insurrectionist, who agreed to facilitate contact with the whistleblower’s attorney.

In exchange for keeping the whistleblower’s identity confidential, an interview could be arranged to further investigate the claims.

“I have agreed to put the Gateway Pundit in touch with the attorney for the whistleblower at ABC. In return for Gateway Pundit keeping the whistleblower identity secret, It is my belief that an interview will be made whereas the Gateway Pundit promises to push ABC for answers on the September 10th Debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris,” he wrote on X.

Breaking: I have agreed to put the Gateway Pundit in touch with the attorney for the whistleblower at ABC.

