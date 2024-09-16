EXCLUSIVE: X User ‘Black Insurrectionist’ Agrees to Put Gateway Pundit in Contact with Alleged ABC Whistleblower’s Attorney After Releasing ‘Affidavit’ on Debate Rigging Scandal

In recent days, calls for an investigation into ABC’s moderation of last week’s presidential debate have reached a fever pitch, with many questioning the glaring bias displayed during the event.

The moderators repeatedly fact-checked Donald Trump while allowing Kamala Harris to peddle unchecked lies and propaganda.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) revealed on Friday that a Senate investigation into ABC News and Kamala Harris’s campaign is underway. Marshall suspects collusion between ABC and the Harris team, citing Kamala’s unusually prepared responses as evidence that she knew the questions ahead of time.

Former Clinton advisor Mark Penn also joined the fray, calling for a third-party investigation into the internal communications at ABC News.

“There should be an independent review of all internal texts and emails to find out whether there was a plan to fact-check one candidate, effectively rigging the debate,” Penn stated during an appearance on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

It has also been revealed that Kamala Harris shares a close connection with ABC’s lead moderator, Linsey Davis. Both are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and with Harris’s rise as the Democratic nominee, AKA recently formed a PAC in support.

None of these connections were disclosed to the public ahead of the debate, raising serious questions about conflicts of interest.

According to a post-debate interview, Linsey Davis admitted she worked with co-moderator David Muir only to fact-check Trump throughout the event.

On September 12, 2024, the Twitter-X account “Black Insurrectionist” dropped a bombshell tweet claiming to have access to a signed affidavit from an ABC whistleblower. The tweet reads:

“I will be releasing an affidavit from an ABC whistleblower regarding the debate. I have just signed a non-disclosure agreement with the attorney of the whistleblower. The affidavit states how the Harris campaign was given sample question which were essentially the same questions that were given during the debate and separate assurances of fact checking Donald Trump and that she would NOT be fact checked. Accordingly, the affidavit states several other factors that were built into the debate to give Kamala a significant advantage. I have seen and read the affidavit and after the attorney blacks out the name of the whistleblower and other information that could dox the whistleblower, I will release the full affidavit. I will be releasing the affidavit before the weekend is out.”

By Sunday, the alleged affidavit was released, and it didn’t hold back. In part, the affidavit stated:

“Observations Pertaining to Debate Fairness: I have noted specific instances related to the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris that raise concerns about procedural fairness: The specific instances of perceived bias are as follows: The Harris campaign received particular accommodations, including, but not limited to, the providing of a podium significantly smaller than that used by Donald Trump, and assurances regarding split-screen television views that would favorably impact Kamala Harris’s appearance relative to Donald Trump.

It was agreed that Donald Trump would be subjected to factchecking during the debate, while Kamala Harris would not face comparable scrutiny. This was widely known throughout the company that Donald Trump would be fact checked. In fact, various people were assigned to fact check observations it was perceived candidate Trump would make during the debate. In fact, Harris campaign required assurances that Donald Trump would be fact checked. This was done via multiple communications with the Harris campaign whereas the Trump campaign was not included in the negotiations. To my understanding, any rules negotiations and conversations pertaining to the debate should have had both the Trump and Harris campaign involved, the Harris campaign had numerous more calls regarding the debate rules without the Trump campaign aware or on the call.

The Harris campaign was provided with sample questions that, while not the exact questions, covered similar topics that would appear during the debate.

The affidavit, signed and notarized on September 9th, 2024, included a certified letter allegedly sent to Speaker Mike Johnson and recordings of conversations that support the whistleblower’s claims. The whistleblower also sent a Federal Express package containing the affidavit.

This was two days after the ABC News presidential debate, where the hosts repeatedly fake “fact-checked” President Trump and allowed any bit of nonsense that came out of Kamala Harris’s mouth to go unchallenged.

Affirmation of Documentation: This affidavit has been signed and notarized on September 9th, 2024, to ensure that the allegations set forth are formally documented prior to the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

In addition to notarizing this affidavit, I have sent a certified letter to myself, postmarked September 9th, 2024, which will remain unopened for any future investigations.

I have also dispatched a Federal Express package containing this affidavit, sent on September 9th, 2024, and delivered to my residence on September 10th, 2024, which will remain unopened for potential investigative purposes.

Furthermore, I have sent a certified letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, dated September 9th, 2024, to establish a record that the correspondence was sent before the debate commenced.

Additionally, For further investigation, I have secretly recorded several conversations that will prove that the Harris Campaign insisted upon not only the Fact Checking of Donald Trump, but also insisted on what questions were not to be asked under any circumstances or else the Harris campaign would decline to participate in the debate.



Here are the 6 pages of the affidavit for easier sharing. I made an error in the original posting. I duplicated page 5. I would also like to note that there are several pages after the verification page that were specifics about the job the whistleblower did and a transcript of… pic.twitter.com/WrszRRGl9E — Black Insurrectionist–I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 15, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote, “Incredibly important!! We need to investigate these claims.”

Bill Ackman, an American billionaire hedge fund manager who is the founder and chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management also weighed in to this bombshell allegation:

If indeed this turns out to be true, which is looking increasingly likely, consider the character of the presidential candidate that would cheat in a debate, allowing her staff to negotiate the questions in advance, the camera angles, the required fact checking of her opponent, and the lack of fact checking of her own answers. Also, consider what journalists — in this case David Muir and Linsey Davis — and the network that would agree to these conditions. Trending: FACT-CHECK: Don’t Be Fooled by This Hoax — ABC Whistleblower Who Claimed Kamala Harris Was Given Debate Questions Reportedly Dies in Car Crash I thought it was bad when Kamala Harris would only agree to a debate on a favored network with a friendly moderator. If this is false, where are Muir and Davis’s public ‘over my dead body’ denials. And what does ABC News have to say? For the sake of journalism, I hope this is a fiction. Sadly for the state of truth in media, I expect the whistleblower’s allegations will be deemed to be true. If you are a journalist, your reputation is all you have. So when someone releases an affidavit which claims that you were a major player in defrauding the American people in a presidential debate, if you are not guilty as alleged, you have no choice but to immediately issue a statement denying the claims for silence is an admission of complicity. The allegations and affidavit have been available now for hours yet crickets…

If you are a journalist, your reputation is all you have. So when someone releases an affidavit which claims that you were a major player in defrauding the American people in a presidential debate, if you are not guilty as alleged, you have no choice but to immediately issue a… https://t.co/B2CjoeXAlu — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 15, 2024

The Gateway Pundit cannot yet independently verify these allegations, but our legal team has reached out to Black Insurrectionist, who agreed to facilitate contact with the whistleblower’s attorney.

In exchange for keeping the whistleblower’s identity confidential, an interview could be arranged to further investigate the claims.

“I have agreed to put the Gateway Pundit in touch with the attorney for the whistleblower at ABC. In return for Gateway Pundit keeping the whistleblower identity secret, It is my belief that an interview will be made whereas the Gateway Pundit promises to push ABC for answers on the September 10th Debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris,” he wrote on X.

Breaking: I have agreed to put the Gateway Pundit in touch with the attorney for the whistleblower at ABC.

In return for Gateway Pundit keeping the whistleblower identity secret, It is my belief that an interview will be made whereas the Gateway Pundit promises to push ABC for… — Black Insurrectionist–I FOLLOW BACK TRUE PATRIOTS (@DocNetyoutube) September 15, 2024

The Gateway Pundit has also contacted ABC News for comment but has not received a response as of this publication.