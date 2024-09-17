Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested in New York

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested Monday in New York, with details of the charges still under wraps.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” stated Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ attorney.

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he Is not a criminal.”

“To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Earlier this year, federal agents raided the Miami and Los Angeles homes belonging to rapper Sean Combs in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.

FOX 11 reporting from the Los Angeles home of Sean Diddy Combs as it was raided by Homeland Security; there were people home at the time: pic.twitter.com/9ZqGC0mJLs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 25, 2024

In May, CNN obtained a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy violently assaulting his then-girlfriend model and singer Cassie Ventura.

Cassie Ventura is seen exiting a hotel room and walking toward the elevators at the now-shuttered InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles on March 5, 2016.

Diddy is seen running down the hotel hall with a towel wrapped around his waist. He grabs Ventura by her neck, throws her on the ground and repeatedly kicks her before dragging her away.

Cassie Ventura stands up, gathers her belongings and tries making a phone call when Diddy returns and shoves her. The rapper also took glass vases and threw them at Ventura.

Ventura’s lawyer told CNN: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

In July, Diddy was accused of forcing a porn actress to have sex with guests at his infamous Hamptons parties, in the latest lawsuit filed against him.

The adult actress met Diddy in 2004 with her then-boyfriend, model Anthony Gallo.

According to the lawsuit, Gallo was promised a job in Comb’s fashion firm if he convinced English to dance at Diddy’s upcoming Hamptons party.

Initially, she wasn’t forced to have sex with attendees, but that allegedly soon changed.