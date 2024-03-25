BREAKING: Feds Raid Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs Miami and Los Angeles Homes (VIDEO)

Federal agents on Monday raided the Miami and Los Angeles homes belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.
Homeland Security Investigations executed the raids on Combs’ Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles and his Miami home on Star Island.
Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.
“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Footage provided by SkyFOX showed agents arresting a few individuals. It is unclear who was in the home at the time of the raid. It is unclear who was detained by the feds.
According to TMZ, two of the individuals handcuffed appear to be Combs’ two sons – Justin and King Combs.
FOX 11 reporting from the Los Angeles home of Sean Diddy Combs as it was raided by Homeland Security; there were people home at the time: pic.twitter.com/9ZqGC0mJLs
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 25, 2024
Excerpt from Fox 11:
The Los Angeles home of Sean “Diddy” Combs was raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Monday in connection with a federal sex trafficking case, authorities said. FOX 11 was first on the scene.
The federal raid occurred at Combs’ $40 million home in LA’s lavish Holmby Hills neighborhood and across the coast, HSI also raised the music mogul’s Miami home on Star Island.
FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene learned the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.
SkyFOX also captured images of a few people coming out of the home who were subsequently detained.
Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer joined FOX 11 during breaking news coverage and said there have been allegations that he had been drugging young women and that the agency is likely looking into the alleged crimes committed in multiple states.
Kempfer added some evidence they’re looking for includes laptops, flash drives, and anything that would connect Combs with the allegations. In addition, he said obtaining a search warrant of this magnitude requires a lengthy process and that working with state and local attorneys was likely required.