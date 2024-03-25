BREAKING: Feds Raid Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs Miami and Los Angeles Homes (VIDEO)

Federal agents on Monday raided the Miami and Los Angeles homes belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations executed the raids on Combs’ Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles and his Miami home on Star Island.

Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.



Footage provided by SkyFOX showed agents arresting a few individuals. It is unclear who was in the home at the time of the raid. It is unclear who was detained by the feds.

According to TMZ, two of the individuals handcuffed appear to be Combs’ two sons – Justin and King Combs.

