WATCH: Diddy Reacts to Viral Video of Him Punching, Kicking and Dragging His Former Girlfriend in Los Angeles Hotel

Music mogul and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reacted to a 2016 surveillance video of him beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you got to do that. I was f*cked up. I mean I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Combs said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he added.

“I went and I sought out professional help. I had to go into therapy, and going to rehab,” Combs added.

“Had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” he said.

CNN obtained a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy violently assaulting his then-girlfriend model and singer Cassie Ventura.

Cassie Ventura is seen exiting a hotel room and walking toward the elevators at the now-shuttered InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles on March 5, 2016.

Diddy is seen running down the hotel hall with a towel wrapped around his waist. He grabs Ventura by her neck, throws her on the ground and repeatedly kicks her before dragging her away.

Cassie Ventura stands up, gathers her belongings and tries making a phone call when Diddy returns and shoves her. The rapper also took glass vases and threw them at Ventura.

Ventura’s lawyer told CNN: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Combs and Ventura were in an “on-and-off relationship from 2007-2018,” according to a lawsuit filed by Ventura.

“According to Ventura’s complaint, which cited the altercation as occurring “around March 2016,” Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”” – CNN reported.

People who personally know Sean Combs are not surprised by the video of him beating a young woman.

Combs is also under federal investigation related to allegations of sex-trafficking.

Federal agents in March raided the Miami and Los Angeles homes belonging to rapper Sean Combs in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations executed the raids on Combs’ Holmby Hills home in Los Angeles and his Miami home on Star Island.

Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting young women.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement in March.