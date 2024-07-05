Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sex Trafficking Porn Actress, Forcing Her To Have Sex With Guests at His Hampton Parties in Yet Another Lawsuit

The legal trouble keeps following disgraced superstar rapper and music producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, as he faces an avalanche of lawsuits brought by women that allege to be victims of sex trafficking and abuse by him.

It all started last November when singer Cassie sued him for allegedly raping and physically abusing her. ‘Diddy’ Combs quickly settled, but a video emerged earlier this year that shows Combs attacking her in a hotel hallway.

The dams opened, and many other suits are being filled against the music mogul.

Now, he is being accused of forcing a porn actress to have sex with guests at his infamous Hamptons parties, in the latest lawsuit filed against him.

New York Post reported:

“The ex-adult film star, Adria English, accused the rapper in the lawsuit of ‘grooming’ her into a sex trafficking victim while she worked as a ‘go-go dancer’ at his annual white party nearly two decades ago.

And when she finally fled from Combs’ grip in 2009, she says he ruined her career in the entertainment industry, according to the suit filed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.”

Read: BREAKING: Feds Raid Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs Miami and Los Angeles Homes (VIDEO)

The adult actress met Diddy in 2004 with then-boyfriend, model Anthony Gallo.

According to the lawsuit, Gallo was promised a job in Comb’s fashion firm if he convinced English to dance at Diddy’s upcoming Hamptons party.

Initially, she wasn’t forced to have sex with attendees, but that allegedly soon changed.

“During one party, she was told to wear a black dress that she believes was a signal to others that she was a ‘sex trafficked sex worker’, the lawsuit states.”

She said she was forced to sleep with ‘Jacob the Jeweler’, among many others.

The adult performer obeyed Diddy’s demands out of fear for her safety and future job prospects.

“She also attended parties he held in Miami where she claims she was sexually assaulted by other guests at the direction of Combs as an ‘ongoing corrupt sex trafficking organization’, per the lawsuit.”

Read: ‘Hip Hop Cop’ Says Someone in Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Inner Circle Is Cooperating with the Feds – Prosecutors Are Using the ‘Epstein Playbook’ on Him

‘Diddy’ Combs offered to launch her into the music industry, but when she stopped working for him in 2009 and fled to California, her legal team says he ‘blackballed’ her.

She is seeking unspecified damages for ‘suffering severe emotional distress’.

“In light of English’s lawsuit, Combs’ lawyer Jonathan Davis told Fox News in a statement that, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

Read more: