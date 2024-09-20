Pro-Hamas Radicals Vandalize ROTC Building at UNC, Replace American Flag With Palestinian Flag

Pro-Hamas agitators are at it again at the University of North Carolina.

In May, The Gateway Pundit reported a group of heroic UNC fraternity brothers that protected a fallen American flag from a pro-Hamas mob despite a violent onslaught from the radicals.

In the latest incident, the American flag was once again a target for the radicals as they vandalized an ROTC building on campus.

According to The Daily Tar Heel, at least 200 students and staff participated in a walkout on Thursday led by UNC Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

Demonstrators hung papers outlining their demands throughout buildings, spray painting messages like “Free Gaza,” “F*** UNC” and “Israel is a terror state” on the walls of Carroll Hall and other buildings as they walked. There were several speeches demanding that the University reject Israel and the brutalization of students. Protesters chanted phrases like “disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest,” as they walked through Halls including Gardner, Murphey, Carolina, Hanes, Carroll, Chapman, Phillips, Peabody and Sitterson.

Protestors vandalized the outside of the UNC NROTC Naval Armory before removing the American flag and hanging a Palestinian flag.

BREAKING: At least 200 students and staff participated in a pro-Palestinian walkout on Thursday, led by UNC Students for Justice in Palestine. https://t.co/C7RvLyCm9Z — The Daily Tar Heel (@dailytarheel) September 19, 2024

Video emerging from the protest at UNC. pic.twitter.com/ZFjuoAgNla — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) September 19, 2024

Pro-Terror Mob Attacks US Navy Building at University of North Carolina This is an attack on U.S. Armed Forces.

This is an attack on our democracy.

This is treason.

Where are the J6 style arrests and prosecutions?https://t.co/3lftz79n4O — Geller Report (@atlasshrugs) September 20, 2024

The actions have the full support of terrorists and brutal regime leaders.

The Gateway Pundit reported that senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal officially thanked student protesters at American universities for their protests and anti-Israel encampments and for their participation in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei also shared his support of the protestors in a letter posted a letter online:

“Dear university students in the United States of America, you are standing on the right side of history. You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure – which openly supports Zionists…Dear university students in the US, my advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran.”