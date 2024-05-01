UNC Fraternity Brothers Rescue Fallen American Flag From Pro-Hamas Mob – Then Sing National Anthem – VIDEO

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is yet another college campus flashpoint for radical leftist Hamas cheerleaders.

On Tuesday, a group of heroic UNC fraternity brothers protected a fallen American flag from a pro-Hamas mob despite a violent onslaught from the radicals.

Early Tuesday morning, UNC administrators shared a statement from Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts and Provost Chris Clemens advising protesters to leave the area and remove tents, tables, and other items by 6 a.m. or face arrest and other consequences ranging from suspension from campus to potentially “expulsion from the university, which may prevent students from graduating.”

Police confirmed approximately 30 anti-Israel demonstrators were detained for refusing to leave the encampment.

UNC Students for Justice in Palestine organized a walkout in protest of the students who were taken into custody.

According to KVIA News, during the walkout, protesters tore down barricades and took down the American flag situated on the quad, and a Palestinian flag was raised in its place.

The American flag was flying at half-mast to honor the police officers tragically killed in Charlotte earlier this week.

Chancellor Roberts personally returned with police to replace the American flag while protestors threw bottles, rocks, and water at them and yelled obscenities.

When the protestors attempted to remove the flag again, the Greek community stepped up to protect it while they sang the National Anthem.

They made sure the flag never touched the ground despite the barrage of objects thrown at them and the violent rhetoric shouted at them by the unhinged activists.

According to one student, they stood protecting the flag for more than an hour.

UNC student Guillermo Estrada shared what happened.

“Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these ‘protestors’ had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict, but it upset me that my country’s flag was disrespected in order to advocate for another. Shortly after, Chancellor Roberts came with police officers to hang the flag once again. They were met with profanity, middle fingers, thrown bottles, rocks, and water.” “When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it.” “My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect.” “My parents started a new life in the United States, a country that has helped them flourish and raise two kids. I grew up in a Military community and saw first hand the sacrifices they make. I will not stand for the disrespect these “protestors” cause for the sake of another country. My LDOC will be memorable in knowing that my fraternity brothers and others fought to keep the flag up. But it was also be memorable in knowing that so many yearn to disrespect it.”

