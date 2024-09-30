NEW: Ryan Routh Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Assassination Charges

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from his attempted assassination against President Trump.

Routh’s arraignment on Monday lasted less than five minutes according to ABC News.

Federal prosecutors last Tuesday charged Ryan Routh with attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate after he pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, was assigned to oversee the case.

Ryan Routh was previously charged with two federal gun crimes: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession (max penalty of 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine), and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number (max penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine).

ABC News reported:

Ryan Routh pleaded not guilty to federal charges in connection with an alleged attempt to assassinate Donald Trump at the former president’s golf club in Florida. Routh, 58, appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Monday for his arraignment, which lasted fewer than five minutes. Routh’s lawyers entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who notably signed off on the Mar-a-Lago search warrant in the confidential documents case, presided over the arraignment.

Ryan Routh possessed a memo that included dates from August to October of venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to be, prosecutors revealed in a detention filing last Monday.

Ryan Routh also traveled near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course and his Mar-a-Lago residence multiple times in the month leading up to his arrest.

Routh set up a sniper’s nest in the shrubbery outside the perimeter of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.

In the area of the tree line from which Routh fled, agents found a Go-Pro, two backpacks, a loaded SKS-style, 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope, and a black plastic bag containing food.

One of the backpacks contained ceramic tiles police believe could have been used as a shield/body armor.