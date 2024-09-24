BREAKING: Ryan Routh Charged With Attempted Assassination of Trump; Judge Aileen Cannon Assigned to Oversee Case

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged Ryan Routh with attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate after he pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, was assigned to oversee the case.

Last Monday Ryan Routh was charged with two federal gun crimes: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession (max penalty of 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine), and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number (max penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine).

Routh is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on Monday.

ABC News reported:

Federal prosecutors have officially charged Ryan Routh with attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News. The move was expected and previewed both by prosecutors in a court hearing on Monday and by Attorney General Merrick Garland in a news conference Tuesday afternoon. The charging documents have not yet been officially updated on Routh’s court docket. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges in a court hearing next week. Routh, 58, had previously been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number for the incident that took place at Trump International Golf Club on Sept. 15.

Ryan Routh possessed a memo that included dates from August to October of venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to be, prosecutors revealed in a detention filing on Monday.

Ryan Routh also traveled near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course and his Mar-a-Lago residence multiple times in the month leading up to his arrest.

Routh set up a sniper’s nest in the shrubbery outside the perimeter of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.

In the area of the tree line from which Routh fled, agents found a Go-Pro, two backpacks, a loaded SKS-style, 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope, and a black plastic bag containing food.

One of the backpacks contained ceramic tiles police believe could have been used as a shield/body armor.