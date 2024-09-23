BREAKING: Trump Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Possessed List That Included Dates From August to October Where Trump Appeared or Was Expected to Be

Trump would-be assassin Ryan Routh possessed a memo that included a memo that included dates from August to October of venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to be, prosecutors revealed in a detention filing on Monday.

Ryan Routh also traveled near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course and his Mar-a-Lago residence multiple times in the month leading up to his arrest.

Who was funding all of Ryan Routh’s reconnaissance trips?

Prosecutors said Ryan Routh is suspected to have traveled near the golf course and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort multiple times in the month leading up to his arrest. https://t.co/s7kkCyKpWY — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) September 23, 2024

Ryan Routh also sent a letter to a witness saying it was indeed an assassination attempt on Trump.

Routh also offered $150,000 to the person who can finish the job.

The man suspected by the FBI of planning to kill former Pres. Trump possessed a list that included dates from August to October of venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to be, prosecutors said in a detention filing on Monday. @kfaulders reports. https://t.co/0YOKUObLBP pic.twitter.com/Dh12qeIiKI — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 23, 2024

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach last Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Would-be assassin Ryan Routh set up a sniper’s nest in the shrubbery outside the perimeter of Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.

According to law enforcement, Ryan Wesley Routh pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before Secret Service agents fired at him.

In the area of the tree line from which Routh fled, agents found a Go-Pro, two backpacks, a loaded SKS-style, 7.62×39 caliber rifle with a scope, and a black plastic bag containing food.

One of the backpacks contained ceramic tiles police believe could have been used as a shield/body armor.

On Monday, Ryan Routh was charged with two federal gun crimes: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession (max penalty of 15 years in prison and $250,000 fine), and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number (max penalty of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine).

Ryan Routh is appearing in court on Monday on gun charges.