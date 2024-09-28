New Ad: Ted Cruz’s Opponent Colin Allred Protects Illegals, But Not Our Daughters (Video)

Radical Democrat Congressman Colin Allred is running for the US Senate in Texas against Republican Ted Cruz.

While Allred has a pattern of trying to protect illegals, he does not seem to feel the same sense of duty to young women.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Allred handed out “Know Your Rights Cards” during one of his campaign stops in Dallas with instructions to help illegal aliens evade law enforcement and deportation.

But when it comes to protecting young women from serious injury from men masquerading as women in sports, Allred has been a complete failure.

A new Truth and Courage PAC ad calls out the dangers young women will face if Allred is elected.

The ad highlights the perseverance and dedication all athletes commit to. It highlights the hours of training, practice, and sacrifice young women devote to a sport they love, only to have a man come in and not only negate their work but potentially cause life-altering injuries.

The ad shares, “Texas girls are tough, resilient, and strong. But now, they’re facing an opponent they can’t beat by digging deeper or trying harder.”

“Colin Allred claims to stand for the women of Texas, but he voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023.”

“He stood with woke progressives and radical Democrats, not our daughters. What man does that?”

Watch:

NEW AD Colin Allred could have stopped men from competing in girls’ sports, but instead he voted against our daughters and stood with the radical left. What kind of man does that? Colin Allred is too extreme for Texas. pic.twitter.com/MlwC2RKTOL — Truth and Courage PAC (@tandcpac) September 26, 2024

The consequences to young women forced to compete against males can be tragically life-altering.

Payton McNabb was 17 when a ball spiked by a trans opponent with force struck her in the face and threw her to the ground, knocking her unconscious and leaving her with potentially permanent injuries.

In Massachusetts, a biological male playing for Swampscott hit a female opponent in the face, leaving her with serious injuries and knocking out some of her teeth.

Allred is a radical who threatened a brave citizen for daring to question his record and lawfully recording him.

He is also a member of the “Rules for thee but not for me” club.

He is a vocal advocate for gun control and has received numerous contributions from groups that support defunding the police, but he has made sure to spend considerable funds on personal security for himself.