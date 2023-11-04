HORROR: Biological Male Player Smacks Female in the Face with Ferocious Shot During High School Girls Field Hockey Match, Reportedly Knocking Her Teeth Out and Sending Her to the Hospital (VIDEO)

Swampscott, Massachusetts – A biological male hit an opposing girl in the face with a ferocious shot during a Thursday high school playoff field hockey match between Swampscott and Dighton-Rehoboth (D-R), leaving her with serious injuries.

The boy, who plays for Swampscott, hit the D-R player during the third quarter, with Swampscott leading 1-0 at the time. It was so vicious that the girl’s teeth were reportedly knocked out, and she had to go to the hospital.

Conservative women’s rights activist and former NCAA champion swimmer Riley Gaines obtained a video showing an angle of the awful scene. The incident occurs on the right-hand side of the video at roughly the two-second mark.

The play immediately stops following the male’s shot. You hear the injured girl screaming in pain. Another player seems to be calling the male out for bad sportsmanship.

It’s reported that male player (#2 for Swampscott) knocked the teeth out of female player. Males are allowed to play on female teams in MA because of the “equal play act” This is the town where NCAA president and past gov, Charlie baker lives. Care to comment, @CharlieBakerMA ? pic.twitter.com/ahyGrzA2Ox — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 3, 2023

The girls were so horrified they could not even look.

The teammates of the injured girl can’t even look. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/bMxVNh0ffh — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 3, 2023

Sawyer Groothuis was later revealed to be the male player who fired the howitzer of a shot. He is a Northeastern Conference All-star and was the only player who scored during the match, which Swampscott won 2-0.

So I did some research and the dude’s name who smoked this chick in the face is Sawyer Groothuis. Not only did he send her to the hospital but he also is a county field hockey all-star and scored the only two goals of this game, which was a state playoff match. And the local… https://t.co/RIc3zayyZk pic.twitter.com/EYByy40Hay — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2023

He appears to smirk while the D-R player is on the ground.

Sorry still a dude, at least shave the side burns. Smiling afterwards pic.twitter.com/UwSJAztcqU — Holden M. Johnson (@HoldenMJohnson1) November 3, 2023

Following the hit, the match was stopped for roughly ten minutes to tend to the girl’s injuries. Shortly after play resumed, Groothius scored his second goal of the match to seal Swampscott’s victory.

What makes this even worse is that Sawyer Groothius scored his second goal of the game not even thirty seconds after smoking her in the face. pic.twitter.com/USSFjrFR30 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2023

The local paper completely ignored the injury and instead did a casual write-up on the playoff match. Notice how the rag also talks about Groothuis like he is actually a girl.

This incident was made possible because the People’s Republic of Massachusetts allows males to compete on the same team as women thanks to the state’s insane Equal Rights Amendment.

One local superintendent, Bill Runey, wrote a letter calling on the MIAA to revisit its guidelines that allow boys to play a girls’ sport.

I understand that the Mass ERA legislation is voluminous; and therefore, is very difficult to modify in total. However, seeing the horror in the eyes of our players and coaches upon greeting their bus last night is evidence to me that there has to be a renewed approach by the MIAA to protect the safety of our athletes.

Other adults made excuses for Groothius afterward, claiming a female could have unleashed just as hard of a shot. This, of course, ignores the innate biological differences between males and females.

The left, of course, only cares about the plight of females when it does not run counter to their warped worldview.