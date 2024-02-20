SHOCKER: Democrat Who Advocates Gun Control Has Spent Thousands on Private Security

Colin Allred is the Democrat who is challenging Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate in 2024. Allred advocates for gun control but has spent a lot of money on personal security for himself.

This is so typical. We have seen this exact same thing from members of the far left squad.

In their minds, their rights and safety are just more important than yours.

Townhall reports:

Democrat, Gun Control Advocate Shelled Out Thousands for a Private Armed Security Team Rules for thee, not for me. Or let Americans suffer and be scared for their lives in a crime-ridden country due to soft-on-crime policies under Democratic rule while the elite Leftists live in their mansions with private security. Democrat and gun-control advocate Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) hired a private armed security team despite his strong stance of being anti-Second Amendment. Allred, who is challenging Rep. Ted Cruz (R-TX), has shelled out thousands of dollars to individuals appearing to be police officers. However, the Democrat has previously spoken out against provisions that support law enforcement and has voted for several forms of gun control… In 2018, Allred said it would’ve been “better” if the Second Amendment “had not been written.” He also voted in favor of Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The bill, which Cruz voted against, advocates for red flag laws, stricter background checks for gun buyers under 21, additional penalties for some gun criminals, and funding for a variety of health and mental health-related programs. According to FEC filings, Allred’s Senate campaign gave $2,500 to Eagle Protective Group— a private armed security company. Since its 2018 launch, the Democrat has given the company at least $14,496.89.

In addition to this, Allred has received numerous contributions from groups that support defunding the police.

Democrats want you disarmed and unprotected, but it’s a different story when it comes to them.

