Democrat Rep. Hands Out Cards with Instructions to Help Illegal Aliens Evade Law Enforcement, Deportation

Democrat Rep. Collin Allred (TX) handed out cards with instructions to help illegal aliens evade law enforcement and deportation.

Allred is currently running for US Senate in Texas against Republican Ted Cruz.

According to Fox News, Allred handed out “Know Your Rights Cards” during one of his campaign stops in Dallas earlier this month.

Fox News reported:

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, the Democratic nominee in the Texas Senate race, is handing out cards with instructions to help illegal immigrants evade law enforcement and potential deportation. Allred handed out the “Know Your Rights Cards” during a recent campaign event with the Dallas County Democrat Party in early May, while running for the seat currently held by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. The red cards, viewed by Fox News Digital, explain how someone in the U.S. illegally can avoid immigration agents that are asking them questions or showing up at their door. When asked about the distribution of such cards, Allred did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

More than 10 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have crossed the border since Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

The illegals will be a huge voting bloc for Democrats and they will be given representation in Congress.

House Democrats on Wednesday night voted unanimously to give illegal aliens – including Joe Biden’s 11 million illegal border crossers – representation in Congress and the Electoral College.

Democrats continue to put Americans and American workers in line behind alien invaders.

The House vote was 206 to 202 with 22 representatives 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans abstaining from the vote.