Lol: New Poll Shows Donald Trump is More Liked Than Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, who is usually wrapped in a bubble of adoration and affirmation, got quite the reality check in a new poll that shows she is less liked than Donald Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported that popstar Swift announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election last week.

Earlier in September, Swift wrote on Instagram, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. She is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Following her endorsement, a YouGov poll showed 20 percent of voters said it would actually make them less likely to support her campaign.

Now, a new poll shows President Trump is viewed more favorably than Swift.

From The New York Times:

According to the Times/Inquirer/Siena poll, 47 percent of voters view Mr. Trump favorably, while 51 percent view him unfavorably. Ms. Harris is viewed favorably by 48 percent of voters and unfavorably by 49 percent.

Trump initially responded to the news of Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Harris-Walz by telling Fox and Friends that he is “not a Taylor Swift fan” and “she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

He also shared his opinion of Swift on Truth Social.