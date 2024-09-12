Trump Fires Back at Taylor Swift After Endorsing Kamala Harris: She Will “Pay a Price in the Marketplace”

On Tuesday night, Taylor Swift officially endorsed radical leftist Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

In what many saw as a cringeworthy social media post, Swift proudly declared, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” while praising Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story,” she added.

As expected, the internet erupted with reactions, including a notable response from tech mogul Elon Musk.

In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, Musk quipped, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Former President Donald Trump wasted no time responding to Swift’s endorsement during an interview with Fox & Friends. He predicted that the pop star would “pay a price for it in the marketplace,” suggesting that her liberal leanings could alienate her fanbase.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump stated bluntly. “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden… But she’s a very liberal person.”

"She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Trump went on to praise Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for her support of Republican values. “Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better,” he said. “She's a big MAGA fan. That's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift… She is a great wife of the great quarterback."

