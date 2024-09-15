Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris Backfires Spectacularly – 20 Percent Say It Makes Them Less Likely to Vote For Her!

In the wake of her record breaking world tour, the pop star Taylor Swift was probably hoping that her endorsement of Kamala Harris would give her campaign a boost that could propel her to victory.

Yet while nothing is decided until election day, early polling from YouGov indicates that the celebrity endorsement may be having the opposite effect.

In her Instagram post, Swift said she had done her research and would be voting for the Democratic ticket.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” the Grammy-winning wrote her 283 million followers in the wake of Tuesday night’s debate. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

The poll, commissioned by YouGov, found that a staggering 20 percent of voters said it would make them less likely to support her campaign.

The New York Post reports:

A new post-debate poll from YouGov released Saturday found that 8% of voters said the pop superstar’s nod is either “somewhat” or “much more likely” to convince them to cast their ballot for the Democrat. Most of the respondents, 66%, said Swift’s endorsement made no difference on how they will vote in November. ... The majority — 32% of the online poll’s respondents — think the move will have a positive effect on Harris’ campaign, while 27% said they don’t think it’ll have an effect either way. Forty-one percent — nearly 460 people — said the “Shake it Off” singer shouldn’t speak publicly about politics. Thirty-eight percent said she should make public endorsements. Sixty-six percent of the poll’s participants said they are not Swifties, while 28% reported being a fan and 6% identified as a big fan.

However, there is still no reason for Trump or the Republican Party to be complacent.

The General Services Administration, a government agency that promotes civi engagement, told CNN that there were there were "337,826 visitors to vote.gov referred from the custom URL created and shared by Ms. Swift"