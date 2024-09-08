Kamala Campaign in Panic Mode Ahead of Debate — Locked in a Hotel with a Stage Setup and Trump Impersonator to Avoid Embarrassment: Report

The pressure is mounting on Kamala Harris, as her campaign appears to be in full-blown panic mode ahead of the upcoming debate.

According to a recent report from Fox News, Harris’s team has resorted to extreme measures to prepare their candidate, even going so far as to seclude her in a Pittsburgh hotel room with a stage setup and a Trump impersonator to simulate the debate environment.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Harris is demanding a seated format and permission to use a “cheat-sheet” during the live debate—an unprecedented move that Trump’s campaign has swiftly condemned.

This, they argue, is yet another example of Harris’s reluctance to face tough questions and her inability to handle the pressure of live debates.

“With regard to the debate, I think that the Harris campaign is looking for an escape hatch, is looking for a way to get out of this debate. To be clear, these are the rules that the Democrats wrote. These are the rules we had in place with the CNN debate. Everyone had agreed to the rules at least informally with ABC,” Trump senior advisor Jason Miller said on Fox News.

“Here’s what I think happened, I think the Harris folks started going into debate prep, and now they realize what they are working with. They realize they are in real trouble with Kamala Harris. They also know that President Trump is the greatest debater in modern political history. So I think they are nervous and want a way out,” Miller continued.

However, ABC News rejected Kamala’s request.

ABC News released the rules for next week’s presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris. According to ABC, both Trump and Harris agreed to the rules. The debate is scheduled for September 10.

The Debate Rules per ABC News:

The debate will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks

The two seated moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, will be the only people asking questions

A coin flip was held virtually on September 3 to determine podium placements and order of closing arguments; Trump won the coin toss and chose to select the order of statements. He will offer the last closing statement, and Harris selected the right podium on screen (stage left)

Candidates will be introduced by moderators

Candidates will enter upon introduction from opposite sides of the stage; the incumbent party will be introduced first

There will be no opening statements; closing statements will be two minutes per candidate

Candidates will stand behind the podiums for the duration of the debate

Props or prewritten notes are not allowed onstage

No topics or questions will be shared in advance

Candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water

Candidates will have two minutes to answer questions, two minutes for rebuttals, and one extra minute for follow-ups, clarifications, or responses

Candidates’ microphones will be live only for the candidate whose turn it is to speak and muted when the time belongs to another candidate

Candidates will not be permitted to ask questions of each other

Campaign staff may not interact with candidates during commercial breaks

Moderators will seek to enforce timing agreements and ensure a civilized discussion

There will be NO audience in the room

Harris spokesman Brian Fallon fumed and lashed out at Trump after ABC rejected Kamala’s latest tantrum.

“Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for a third time. We have been asked to accede to Trump’s handlers’ wishes on this point for the sake of preserving the debate. We find the Trump’s team’s stance to be weak, and remain in discussions with ABC on the final rules,” Brian Fallon said.

On Saturday, Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas revealed the extreme lengths Harris’s team is going to ahead of the debate.

“We know that Vice President Kamala Harris is in her hotel in Pittsburgh. They’ve got the lights as if it’s in a studio. They’ve got the stage. They’ve even brought in somebody who’s dressed and acting like the former President,” Llenas told GOP strategist Pete Seat.

WATCH: