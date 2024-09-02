Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller on Kamala Camp’s Last-Minute Bid to Change Debate Rules: “They’re Nervous and They Want a Way Out” (VIDEO)

Trump senior advisor Jason Miller was on Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Sean Duffy earlier Sunday to discuss the upcoming Presidential debate. He explained that Kamala is looking for a way out. The Harris team is trying to change the rules that were agreed upon by ABC, modeling the CNN debate between President Trump and Joe Biden back in June.

“With regard to the debate, I think that the Harris campaign is looking for an escape hatch, is looking for a way to get out of this debate. To be clear, these are the rules that the Democrats wrote. These are the rules we had in place with the CNN debate. Everyone had agreed to the rules at least informally with ABC,” Miller said.

“Here’s what I think happened, I think the Harris folks started going into debate prep, and now they realize what they are working with. They realize they are in real trouble with Kamala Harris. They also know that President Trump is the greatest debater in modern political history. So I think they are nervous and want a way out,” Miller continued.

“They’re nervous and they want a way out”: Trump Senior Advisor @JasonMillerinDC says the Harris campaign is fighting the agreed-upon rules because they’re terrified and “looking for a way to get out of this debate.” pic.twitter.com/iY8E5JtVAV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2024

The discussion continued about the debate and what President Trump’s message would be, which is about making life better for the country.

“How is the team, team Trump addressing what Kamala is gonna do if this debate actually goes off?” Duffy asked.

“So, there are two parts to this, there is overall messaging which we’re reminding people that they were better off with Trump, and they were. Everybody was better off with Trump,” Miller said.

“She has a disastrous record as Vice President which of course was highlighted this past week with all the Gold Star families attacking Kamala Harris,” Miller said.

“Here is the thing with President Trump, he’s a very quick study. He knows every part of Kamala Harris’ record,” Miller continued.

“You can’t prepare for President Trump in the debate. He’s the ultimate counter puncher and that’s why he’s the greatest debater that I’ve ever seen,” Miller said.

