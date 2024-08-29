Harris Camp Fumes, Lashes Out at Trump After ABC Rejects Kamala’s Last-Minute Bid to Change Presidential Debate Rules

ABC rejected Kamala Harris’ last-minute effort to change the rules for the upcoming presidential debate scheduled for September 10.
The Harris campaign on Monday requested both candidates’ mics be unmuted for the entire 90-minute debate.
President Trump requested similar rules for his CNN debate against Joe Biden in June: Muted mics, no audience, no notes and no props.
ABC News told both campaigns that it accepted the “CNN rules” for the September debate.
However, according to an email obtained by The New York Post, Kamala Harris tried to change the mic rules at the last minute, but got rejected.
Harris spokesman Brian Fallon fumed and lashed out at Trump after ABC rejected Kamala’s latest tantrum.
Kamala’s handlers are still trying to push ABC to change the debate rules because they are afraid of Trump.
“Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for a third time. We have been asked to accede to Trump’s handlers’ wishes on this point for the sake of preserving the debate. We find the Trump’s team’s stance to be weak, and remain in discussions with ABC on the final rules,” Brian Fallon said.
ABC News’ own internal emails paint a different story, according to The New York Post.
The New York Post reported:
ABC News has declined to adopt Vice President Kamala Harris’ request to have wholly unmuted microphones during her Sept. 10 debate with former President Donald Trump — after days of wrangling over what Republicans viewed as Democratic attempts to lay a trap for the GOP nominee.
A network email reviewed by The Post lays out similar rules as those for Trump’s June 27 CNN debate against President Biden — including no audience, no pre-written notes or props and muted mics when a candidate is not speaking.
Trump and Harris will be standing on stage and will only be allowed to have a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.
The Republican campaign had insisted the debate — set to be held at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center — follow the same rules as the June showdown with Biden.
However, Harris’ team claimed Monday that they wanted both candidates’ mics on for the entire 90-minute forum.
A top Trump ally said ABC News had informed both campaigns in writing last week that it would employ the “CNN rules” and both had confirmed that Sept. 10 was a “go.”