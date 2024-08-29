Harris Camp Fumes, Lashes Out at Trump After ABC Rejects Kamala’s Last-Minute Bid to Change Presidential Debate Rules

ABC rejected Kamala Harris’ last-minute effort to change the rules for the upcoming presidential debate scheduled for September 10.

The Harris campaign on Monday requested both candidates’ mics be unmuted for the entire 90-minute debate.

President Trump requested similar rules for his CNN debate against Joe Biden in June: Muted mics, no audience, no notes and no props.

ABC News told both campaigns that it accepted the “CNN rules” for the September debate.

However, according to an email obtained by The New York Post, Kamala Harris tried to change the mic rules at the last minute, but got rejected.

Harris spokesman Brian Fallon fumed and lashed out at Trump after ABC rejected Kamala’s latest tantrum.

Kamala’s handlers are still trying to push ABC to change the debate rules because they are afraid of Trump.

“Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for a third time. We have been asked to accede to Trump’s handlers’ wishes on this point for the sake of preserving the debate. We find the Trump’s team’s stance to be weak, and remain in discussions with ABC on the final rules,” Brian Fallon said.

Update: Our latest understanding is that even though Trump said Monday he would be fine with an unmuted mic, his handlers don’t trust him to spar live with VP Harris and are asking ABC to ignore Trump’s comments and keep the mics muted or else they will back out of the debate for… — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 29, 2024

ABC News’ own internal emails paint a different story, according to The New York Post.

The New York Post reported: