Kamala Harris Pushes for Special Treatment in Sept. 10 ABC Debate and Now Demands Seated Format and ‘Cheat-Sheet’ — Trump Responds

Kamala Harris is attempting to change the rules for the upcoming ABC debate on September 10. Reports indicate that she is demanding a seated format and permission to use a “cheat-sheet” during the live debate.

This is yet another example of Harris’s reluctance to face tough questions and her inability to handle the pressure of live debates.

Harris campaign spokesman Brian Fallon claimed that the campaign now insists on keeping microphones live at all times, per AP.

“Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own,” Fallon said.

“Harris is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real-time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”

Jason Miller, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, highlighted the hypocrisy of Harris’s demands. He pointed out that her campaign had previously agreed to the same rules set for the CNN debate but is now attempting to backtrack.

“Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate,” Miller said.

“The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements. We said no changes to the agreed upon rules.”

“If Kamala Harris isn’t smart enough to repeat the messaging points her handlers want her to memorize, that’s their problem,” Miller added.

“This seems to be a pattern for the Harris campaign. They won’t allow Harris to do interviews, they won’t allow her to do press conferences, and now they want to give her a cheat-sheet for the debate. My guess is that they’re looking for a way to get out of any debate with President Trump.

These demands come after Trump has brought in former Hawaii Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as he begins preparation for his debate showdown with Harris next month in Philadelphia.

Gabbard has faced Harris in a debate and proved incredibly successful. During a July 2019 Democratic Presidential debate on CNN, she destroyed Harris’s garbage record as California Attorney General and San Francisco District Attorney.

President Trump also weighed in on the situation during a stop in the Washington area on Monday after visiting Arlington National Cemetery.

“We agreed to the same rules. I don’t know. It doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted. I didn’t like it the last time, but it worked out fine.”

“I mean, ask Biden how it worked out. It was fine, and I think it should be the same. We agreed to the same rules, same rules, and same specifications, and I think that’s probably what it should be, but they’re trying to change it. The truth is they’re trying to get out of it because she doesn’t want to debate. She’s not a good debater. She’s not a smart person. She doesn’t want to debate.”

WATCH:

JUST IN – Trump on debate with Kamala Harris: “We agreed to the same rules. I don’t know. It doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted. I didn’t like it the last time, but… pic.twitter.com/oZUrQ3KVQ2 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 26, 2024

TGP previously reported that Kamala Harris has officially backed down from participating in the highly anticipated debate against former President Donald Trump, scheduled for September 4th on Fox News.

On Sunday, President Trump expressed his skepticism about the integrity of the ABC debate.

In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump blasted ABC for their biased coverage and questioned why he should even participate in a debate hosted by a network he claims is riddled with “Trump Haters.”