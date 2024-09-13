JUST IN: Fani Willis Defies Subpoena, Skips Georgia State Senate Hearing on “Alleged Misconduct” Related to Trump RICO Case

As previously reported, Fani Willis is trying to block subpoenas requiring her to testify before a Georgia State Senate Committee about her relationship with Nathan Wade after she was caught perjuring herself.

Fani Willis had an illicit affair with Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump in her RICO and conspiracy case against the former president.

In February 2024 Fani Willis testified under oath that her relationship with her then-top prosecutor Nathan Wade had ended months ago.

Fani Willis skipped the hearing on Friday even though she was subpoenaed by a special state committee!

“Let’s please note for the record that Ms. Willis has failed to appear in compliance with the subpoena and has failed to produce documents requested,” Committee chairman Senator Bill Cowsert said.

Cowsert added that “the committee has hired outside legal counsel to assist in the enforcement of the subpoena.” the AP reported.

The Republican-led committee was unable to question Fani Willis about her “misconduct” related to Trump’s RICO case and affair with Nathan Wade because she was a no-show.

Fani Willis was subpoenaed for documents related to hiring and payments made to Nathan Wade as well as communications between the two. The Committee also subpoenaed Fani Willis for documents related to her office’s communications with the Biden White House and Justice Department about President Trump.

Committee staffers were instructed to look in the hallways to see if Fani Willis was waiting outside.

Fani Willis’s lawyers asked the judge to declare the committee’s subpoenas void and block them from enforcing the subpoenas.

Lawyers for the Georgia senate committee argued that Fani Willis used the wrong legal arguments to challenge the subpoenas.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram did not immediately issue a ruling on Friday.

AP reported:

A special Georgia state Senate committee that had subpoenaed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with plans to question her Friday about “alleged misconduct” related to her election case against former President Donald Trump was unable to do so because she didn’t show up. The Republican-led committee was formed earlier this year to look into allegations of “various forms of misconduct” against Willis, an elected Democrat, with regard to her prosecution of Trump and others over their efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. The committee last month sent subpoenas to Willis ordering her to appear and to produce piles of documents. Willis last week filed a petition asking a judge to declare the subpoenas void and to keep the committee from enforcing them, but that challenge wasn’t heard before Friday’s hearing. Her campaign sent out an email Friday inviting supporters to a fundraising reception in Washington that afternoon. In Willis’ absence, the committee heard from a lawyer in the office of legislative counsel and a former secretary of the state Senate, both of whom said the committee does have the power to use subpoenas to compel witnesses to appear and to produce documents.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday dropped two criminal counts against President Trump in Fani Willis’s lawfare RICO case.

Judge McAfee said two of the counts related to conspiracy and filing false documents are outside of Fani Willis’s jurisdiction since she is a local District Attorney and not a federal prosecutor.

A total of five of the 13 charges of the original indictment have now been dropped against President Trump. Judge McAfee dropped three of the charges earlier this year.