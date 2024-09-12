Three Judges Recuse Themselves From Hearing Fani Willis’s Request to Block Georgia Senate Subpoenas Related to Her Relationship with Nathan Wade

Three judges have recused themselves from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s request to block subpoenas related to her relationship with Nathan Wade.

Fani Willis had an illicit affair with Nathan Wade, the top prosecutor she hired to hunt down Trump in her RICO and conspiracy case against the former president.

In February 2024 Fani Willis testified under oath that her relationship with her then-top prosecutor Nathan Wade had ended months ago.

WATCH:

FLASHBACK February 2024 – Fani Willis testifies under oath her relationship w/ Nathan Wade ended months ago. pic.twitter.com/WS5NZF5wpd — The CRUSADE Radio Network (@VeritasRadioNet) September 4, 2024

However, police bodycam footage from last month showed Fani Willis *and her lover Nathan Wade* walking up to the scene as officers arrested her daughter.

WATCH:

Well it looks like #FaniWillis and Nathan Wade may still be an item after all! Here they both are showing up at the scene of her daughter’s arrest for driving on a suspended license The optics of this could not be worse for herpic.twitter.com/8UAJF0J8MR — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 4, 2024

Fani Willis is trying to block subpoenas requiring her to testify before a Georgia State Senate Committee about her relationship with Nathan Wade after she was caught perjuring herself.

The Georgia Senate hearing is set for Friday. A judge still has not been assigned to oversee the hearing.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported:

Three judges have recused themselves from the case concerning Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ attempt to block subpoenas requiring her to testify before a Georgia State Senate committee this week, according to court records. The subpoenas, issued by the State Senate Special Committee on Investigations, seek Willis’ testimony and documents related to her ongoing investigation into 2020 election interference and her relationship with Nathan Wade, a former special prosecutor. Willis filed for an injunction to halt the subpoenas, which demanded her appearance at a hearing on Friday. In a filing submitted on Sept. 4, Willis, represented by former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, argued that the subpoenas’ broad demands for documents would harm the prosecution’s case. She requested a permanent injunction to prevent enforcement of the subpoenas by the committee. Three Fulton County Superior Court judges have recused themselves from the case. Judges Craig Schwall, Sr. and Melynee Leftridge recused themselves last week, citing unspecified conflicts of interest. On Monday, Judge Scott McAfee also recused himself, noting his involvement in overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

More on this story from 11Alive: