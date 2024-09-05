Joe Biden Pardon Incoming… Hunter Biden Tries to Change His Plea to Guilty in Federal Tax Case at the Last Minute to Avoid Trial… DEVELOPING

Pardon incoming…

Hunter Biden is trying to change his plea to guilty in a federal tax evasion case at the last minute to avoid trial.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee, must sign off on the request.

According to CNN, court is on a break and won’t resume until 2 pm ET.

Hunter is currently facing federal tax fraud charges in California.

In December Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The charges were handed down by Special Counsel David Weiss after a sweetheart plea deal on tax charges fell apart last summer.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

Hunter’s lawyers previously filed motions in two federal courts last month citing Judge Cannon’s ruling on her decision to toss Jack Smith’s classified documents case and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion.

Hunter’s lawyers argued that David Weiss, a US Attorney from Delaware, was improperly appointed as special counsel.

Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee rejected Hunter Biden’s effort to dismiss the tax charges.

“As he concedes in his notice of the motion, Mr. Biden plainly seeks reconsideration of issues already decided upon his February motion,” Judge Scarsi wrote in a 7 page order.

“The Court declines to reach the merits of the motion because there is no valid basis for reconsideration of the Court’s order denying Mr. Biden’s motion to dismiss the indictment,” the judge said.

Joe Biden has repeatedly stated he won’t pardon his son Hunter or commute his sentence.

However, Hunter Biden is changing his plea to avoid putting a spotlight on his foreign dealings during a trial.

Hunter also knows his father will issue a pardon.

AP reported: